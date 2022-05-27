Colorado Rapids take home losing streak into matchup against Nashville

Nashville SC (5-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -102, Nashville SC +290, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Nashville looking to break a three-game home skid.

The Rapids are 4-5-2 in conference matchups. The Rapids are second in the Western Conference allowing 14 goals.

Nashville is 3-4-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville has a 3-0-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored six goals with one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored four goals and added three assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Nashville: Ahmed Longmire (injured), Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.