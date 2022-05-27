ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Colorado Rapids take home losing streak into matchup against Nashville

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Nashville SC (5-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -102, Nashville SC +290, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Nashville looking to break a three-game home skid.

The Rapids are 4-5-2 in conference matchups. The Rapids are second in the Western Conference allowing 14 goals.

Nashville is 3-4-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville has a 3-0-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored six goals with one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored four goals and added three assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Nashville: Ahmed Longmire (injured), Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rockies face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Rockies: German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Monday Sports in Brief

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice, Igor Shesterkin was strong in net again and the New York Rangers ended Carolina’s perfect postseason run at home, beating the Hurricanes 6-2 in the decisive Game 7 of their second-round playoff series Monday night. Shesterkin finished with 36 saves...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy