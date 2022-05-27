ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago hosts Las Vegas after Wilson’s 24-point performance

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 6-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-2, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 24 points in the Aces’ 104-76 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Chicago finished 16-16 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Sky averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

Las Vegas went 11-5 on the road and 24-8 overall last season. The Aces averaged 89.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.2 last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

