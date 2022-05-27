ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-3-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -228, San Jose +564, Draw +369; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Columbus Crew 2-0, Los Angeles FC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC is 4-3-1 in Western Conference games. LAFC is second in the MLS with 69 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game. LAFC is also second in MLS play with 26 goals.

The Earthquakes are 3-2-4 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 3-2 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has six goals and three assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Jan Gregus has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

Earthquakes: George Asomani (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Julian Gaines
Person
Eddie Segura
Person
Franco Escobar
Person
Ryan Hollingshead
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy