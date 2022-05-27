ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch Episode 4: Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over It! California's Crazy Housing

NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenters are shocked they are paying market rate for apartments built...

www.nbcbayarea.com

NBC Los Angeles

Map: ‘Exceptional Drought' Expands in Part of California

An already grim situation just got worse for California in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report. 'Exceptional drought' expanded in parts of California's agricultural Central Valley north of Los Angeles in this week's report. That is the most severe of the weekly update's four drought categories. The area includes portions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Californians See Record-High Gas Prices During Memorial Day Weekend

There’s a good chance many people are paying more than ever to travel or just get out this Memorial Day weekend. From food to electricity, the cost for everything is up including record high prices at the pump. The statewide average gas price is now $6.13. By far the...
CBS 8

California Public Utilities Commission propose tax for solar users

SAN DIEGO — Despite strong opposition, the California Public Utilities Commission recently announced it is again proposing a tax for solar users. The proposal also slashes the credit customers get for their solar energy sent back to the grid. Right now, solar users pay a monthly fee to SDG&E for special programs and wear and tear on the grid, but this tax is more than that.
SAN DIEGO, CA
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
YourCentralValley.com

California adopting more aggressive water conservation rules; what to know

As California’s relentless drought continues, state water regulators on Tuesday adopted new emergency water rules meant to ensure more aggressive conservation statewide. The State Water Resources Control Board voted on the emergency drought regulations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order. “California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a […]
Eater

How a Family Fruit Stand Became Northern California’s Best-Kept Pie Secret

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Battle Fires as Fire Danger Continues Across California

Crews from several agencies battled a number of fires across the Bay Area Saturday. One of the fires happened at a home in Bethel Island early Saturday morning. Brooke Logan told NBC Bay Area that she was home at the time of the fire. “I jumped off the back porch,”...
Thrillist

California Is Getting a New State Park That Will Sit Between 2 Rivers

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that California is getting a new state park, which will be located near Modesto. The park will be located on 2,500 acres of land, sitting between the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers. About 1,500 acres of the land is made up of flood plains. The...
KGET

California Republicans push for gas tax suspension

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Republican lawmakers gathered in Sacramento Wednesday to introduce their latest bill, one they say will give drivers relief from soaring gas price and has bipartisan backing. Assembly Bill 24-57 aims to repeal the gas tax for up to a year. A similar attempt was made earlier in the year, but […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
southpasadena.net

Minimum Wage to Increase January 2023

California’s minimum wage is expected to increase to $15.50 per hour next January because a state provision regarding inflation was triggered, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday:. “California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE

