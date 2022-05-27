ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Corvettes on display in Whitefish for Memorial Day weekend

By JULIE ENGLER
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The Funseekers Corvette and Yacht Club officially started in Whitefish in 1986 and while the club’s members do have fun and they do have Corvettes, there is nary a boat to be seen. The name is a nautical nod to the small, fast naval vessel of the 18th and 19th centuries known as a corvette.

This year, The Funseekers Corvette and Yacht Club hosts the 51st annual Big Sky Corvette Meet in Whitefish from May 27-30. The event attracts registrants from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming and Canada.

Some participants come to the event for the competition or to learn more about the car model they love but for others, like the president of The Funseekers, Mark Dowaliby, the Big Sky Meet is all about the people.

“I haven’t missed one since 1980 – I started this when I was 18 and for me, it’s a family reunion,” Dowaliby said. “I used to be into the competition but now I just want to visit with the people I only see once a year.”

The public’s chance to get a good look at the Corvettes is during the Show and Shine on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and is free to the public. Cars will be displayed on Central Avenue downtown in order of class or generation.

Owners arrive early to primp and prime their ‘Vettes until “rags down” is announced, signaling the end of prep time. Participants vote on the cars and there are awards for winners in each class. The public is encouraged to vote for the people’s choice winner. While the cars will be seen throughout the weekend, the best chance to see them up close and talk with the owners is at the Show and Shine.

Other events during the meet include a rally, similar to a scavenger hunt that takes drivers and their navigators around the valley. Saturday night, participants enjoy a saloon shuffle and closing up the weekend is the Fun Run, a scenic drive through the area. The last time the Funseekers hosted this event in 2017, participants drove the Corvettes over the Continental Divide and took a side trip to the Hungry Horse Dam.

The Corvette and Yacht Club is best known in Whitefish for driving the homecoming royalty across the high school football field during halftime but they do more than that. Soon after Covid-19 struck, they recognized a need among the young people in the community who were no longer able to have birthday parties and see their friends because of the pandemic.

“The club started organizing drive-bys for birthdays and bringing gifts to kids who felt isolated,” said Marcie Christenson, secretary of the Funseekers.

Christenson is an original member of the club and explained the 30 active members each pay annual dues and donate some of the funds to the community. The club members vote on what organization will receive their donation and last year their chosen charity was Kalispell’s Heart Locker.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Emergency closure in place at Blankenship Bridge area near Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest issued an emergency closure order for the Blankenship Bridge area northwest of Columbia Falls due to high water. The access road to the Blankenship southwest gravel bar is under water due to increased river levels from rain and seasonal runoff in the north fork of the Flathead River.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Whitefish, MT
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Montana State
Montana Cars
406mtsports.com

State A track: Dillon boys, Whitefish girls reign supreme with complete team effort

BUTTE — Saturday was a showcase for stellar individual performance at the Class A state track and field meet — and for two teams who couldn’t wait to return to the top. Dillon’s boys, highlighted by Treyton Anderson’s big weekend in the hurdles and sprints, overcame Western division nemesis Hamilton at Butte Memorial Stadium to win the overall team championship for the first time since 2019 when it shared the top prize with Laurel.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Police respond to car accident at Glacier High School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police and emergency crews responded to a car accident during lunch at Glacier High School on Friday. Glacier High Assistant Principal Alan Stanfield couldn’t confirm how many people were involved but said those involved appear to be OK. Some needed medical care. Parents of the...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Revamped shelter in Browning offers temporary housing for people and their pets

The Blackfeet Nation hasn’t had a shelter available as temporary housing for almost a decade. That changed late last year. The Medicine Bear Lodge has been serving hot meals twice a day just off Browning’s main road since 2012. The lodge shut down last summer for construction, and re-opened as the Blackfeet Medicine Bear Shelter last November with an updated setup: three trailers making a ‘U’ with two of them serving as separate wings for women and men. These trailers aren’t campers; they’re designed for housing at oil fields, and are often called “man camps.” They have fewer windows, more sharp corners, and fluorescent lights. The new lodge is a work in progress, and will serve as a temporary housing shelter for the Blackfeet Nation.
BROWNING, MT
Whitefish Pilot

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvette#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Yacht Club#The Big Sky Meet
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County. Deputies had been called to the Alexander Creek Campground along the Kootenai River at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found the two victims. A man had been killed and a woman who was injured was taken by helicopter to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified. Seaman was being held at the Flathead County jail on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to a jail roster. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney.
KSEN AM 1150

Heart Butte’s Cpt. Brandon Crawford Takes Command

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Heart Butte native, Captain Brandon Crawford took command of the U.S. Army's 18th Medical Command in a ceremony at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. In his remarks to the audience, Crawford thanked his wife, Rachel, for her "unwavering support as I've navigated my career to this point." To his parents, Dusty and Ginny Crawford, he said, "I'm so grateful you were able to make it out here to celebrate this significant milestone with me. You've always pushed me to strive for greatness, and for that, I thank you."
HEART BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Lake Co. suspect charged with deliberate homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County prosecutors charged a 20-year old man with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Tyler Uhrich is accused of murdering Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, last week in an apparent domestic fight on Tribal land near Flathead Lake. Court documents claim Uhrich followed Bluemel’s truck into a mountainous...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man found dead, woman found with multiple gunshot wounds near Libby

LIBBY, Mont. - A multi-agency manhunt was launched to look for a suspect after a man was found dead and a woman was taken via Life Flight to a hospital Saturday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby Saturday before 3:00 pm.
LIBBY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy