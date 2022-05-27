From Our Early Files

150 years ago

May 25, 1872

• We had a clever rain in this section on Wednesday evening, the first of any account for several weeks. Wheat had began to fail very perceptibly, and it was said no oats could be made, but it is hoped that these crops will now revive.

100 years ago

May 27, 1922

• Frank M. Jarman Post No. 36, Chestertown, has completed arrangements for a fitting celebration of Decoration Day. Flowers will be placed on the graves of all ex-service men of the late war by the American Legion, or sent to the families of deceased ex-service men at distant points.

50 years ago

May 24, 1972

• The $13,000 Sophie Kerr Prize at Washington College has been awarded to Robert E. Burkholder of Hagerstown. Bob is the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Burkholder of 933 Concord Street.

• A 142-acre farm in Eastern Neck has been suggested as the first public campground for tourists and visitors to Kent County, and one of its owners has applied for a conditional use under the revised Zoning Ordinance.

• Recreation in Kent benefitted by $38,427 last week with a check from the State Department of Natural Resources, representing payment for development of Worton Park done to date.

• Motorized mailmen now ply the streets of Chestertown for their daily city deliveries under what is called a "park and loop" system. Two jeeps were supplied to the local post office. James H. Coleman, Francis Plummer and Paul Hastings, substitute, are the three mailmen. The new system eliminates the relay route and use of storage boxes as well as the former separate delivery of parcel post. Under normal conditions the two carriers on duty will leave on their route with the day's complete mail. The vehicles are new, one-quarter ton Jeeps.

• Washington College carried its proud lacrosse name into the hinterlands of Ohio and mid-Pennsylvania last week and returned to the Eastern Shore with new-found respect for its stick prowess. Denison University, the champions of the mid-west, and Franklin and Marshall, the best in Pennsylvania and Delaware, fell to the hustling Shoremen in the play-offs for a national college championship.

• Kent County High concluded a 6-4 lacrosse season Friday by besting Arundel, a team Chestertown had not beaten in four years, by a 5-2 score.

• Airman Charolette E. Frisby, daughter of Mrs. Samuel Johnson of Chestertown, has completed her U.S. Air Force basic training at the Air Training Command's Lackland AFB, Tex.

25 years ago

May 22, 1997

• Pledging not to repeat Gen Farm's environmental abuses, a multi-state dairy giant aims to re-open Gen Farms as Sunrise Farms Inc. as a "totally organic" operation under tight regulatory oversight. But conservationists and some neighbors have yet to be persuaded that all will be as promised.

• Washington College's top alumni award has been bestowed upon Karen A. Johnson, a Rock Hall native and physician who has devoted her career to conducting medical research into cancer prevention.

• Rock Hall Elementary School third-graders Billy Coleman, Darnell Black and Jessica Bedell and their teacher, Donna Bedell, participated along with all Kent County third-graders in a chick hatching program in conjunction with the Cooperative Extension Service and 4-H. Each third grade class was given six eggs to hatch, the eggs arriving with one week of incubation to go before hatching. Students fed and cared for the chicks before turning them over to John Curlett, who will continue to raise them.

• It took every inch of 6-foot-2 Andy Taibl, all the way down to his toes, to stop upset-minded Gettysburg College on Saturday.

Taibl, Washington College's All-American goalie, used his right foot to stop a shot with 13 seconds left to secure the Shoremen's 10-9 victory in the NCAA Division III lacrosse semifinals.

• After the adrenalin-producing sudden death victory three days earlier in the Class 1A/2A North Region lacrosse final, Kent County High School suffered a letdown in more ways than one on Saturday in the Final Four.

10 years ago

May 24, 2012

• Once a week, Raymond Reinacher Jr. dons his famous white cowboy hat, heads to Waterman's, and sings the night away for a bar full of local fans. Now, the 75-year-old Rock Hall resident has a new claim to fame: He's the town's newest millionaire.

• Tribeca Films producer Jane Rosenthal told the graduating seniors of Washington College that in finding their path they will need to care, connect, and cultivate intellectual and moral courage. She used examples from her career, both before and after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, in offering advice on how to deal with life's skeptics.

• The county commissioners on May 8 approved an ordinance that designated English as the official language of Queen Anne's County. The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner David Dunmyer dissenting.

• "Here you go, kid. You can have this."

Legendary Yankees slugger Babe Ruth uttered those words to a young boy and his brother in Syracuse, N.Y. after having broken his baseball bat during spring training. Or maybe it was an exhibition came and in was either in 1921 or 1922.

The story itself is one Ruth Jackl knows very well, but a renewed interest in it and the search for facts shifts some aspects of it around. What has Jackl so excited again about the story her late father often told is the discovery of the bat in Millington.

• Max Steele collapsed after crossing the finish line, the anchorman on Kent's 400-meter relay that had just won its heat Thursday afternoon in the Class 1A East Region championship meet. Steele's teammates crowded around him, in a deferential way as if he was some kind of royalty.

• Art Blake, of Betterton, and Jill Coleman, of Worton, were inducted into the Maryland Modified Softball Hall of Fame, April 14, at the VFW in Easton. Inductee Charlie Hollett, also of Kent County, was unable to attend the induction ceremony.