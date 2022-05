As The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes to a close, the daytime talk show host tells the Hollywood Reporter that she has no regrets about ending her show. "It’s for sure the right time," DeGeneres said in an interview published Wednesday. "The world is in a crazy place ... it’s very charged. And you know, I was going to stop three years ago and they talked me into staying a little longer and I did and it’s fine. There was a lot that happened during that time that was unfortunate but it is what it is — you go through stuff in life and you just keep learning and growing. That’s how I have to look at it. But it’s definitely time to stop."

