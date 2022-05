Stranger Things fans have known since earlier this year that Season 4 of the series would be broken up into two debuts, though it wasn't until more recently that it was confirmed that Volume 1 would consist of seven episodes and Volume 2 would feature the final two installments. Rather than the season being split down the middle, the events of Episode 7 come with some major reveals and ramifications, feeling more like a midseason finale than an episode that would be unveiled this close to the season finale. With these first seven episodes now streaming on Netflix, we're here to break down some of the biggest narrative reveals that come later in this volume.

