All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural Austin Live Music Revival will be a talent-packed Memorial Day weekend celebration of the Austin music scene’s thrilling diversity and energy. The two-day, multi-genre event will feature over 20 performances by artists from Austin and its neighbors, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Black Austin Musicians Collective.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO