With a World Cup place on the line, Ukraine will play their first competitive match since they were invaded by Russia tonight as they face Scotland football in a play-off semi-final at Hampden.The fixture was postponed in March in the wake of the Russian invasion and there is set to be an outpouring of support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country.Scotland will need to remain professional as Steve Clarke’s side target a first World Cup appearance since 1998.The winner of the match will go through to the play-off final against Wales on Sunday, where a place in...

SOCCER ・ 42 MINUTES AGO