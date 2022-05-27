ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SUPERB WOMAN: Lela Herron

By Garland Journal
 4 days ago

Lela Herron is an educator, entrepreneur and civic leader who has made a lasting impact on the city of Dallas in multiple arenas during...

SUPERB WOMAN: Carolyn Beckwith Haynes

Carolyn Beckwith Haynes is a graduate of Dallas Institute and she hold a degree in business administration. She is the CFO of Golden Gate Funeral Home and “A” Crematory. She is the co-host of “Ask the Undertaker Show” and a member of Fourth Ward Baptist Church of Ennis, TX. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, the Dallas native is a wife, mother and grandmother. An astute businesswoman, Carolyn is a community servant and philanthropist.
DALLAS, TX
2022 Entrepreneurs Showcase

Congratulations to the Planning Program and Development Committee (PPAD) as they present 17 Sorors of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter that will be showcased as Entrepreneurs. Thank you Sorors for the tenacity, passion, risk-taking, vision, and self-confidence in your successful ventures. Let us all send congratulations to the FIERCE SHEROS for...
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: MarQ Clayton

A native of Oklahoma City, MarQuetta Clayton has spent most of her life in Tarrant County. She attended Morton Elementary, then Workman Junior High School before graduating from Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas. She received a BA in Mathematics from OU and worked as a senior pension analyst before going to Texas A&M University School of Law. She was the 1st African American Assistant County Attorney in Hood County, Texas, before opening The Clayton Law Firm. An active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and officer in the Xi Theta Omega Chapter, she is also the President of the L. Clifford Davis Legal Association.
ARLINGTON, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: ASAP DFW MOBILE NOTARY

The ASAP DFW MOBILE NOTARY team is equipped to assist you with all your Notary needs. They have over 23 years of experience in professional services related to confidential matters such as Personal-Family, Finance, Banking, Insurance, and Business-related documentation. They will come to you when you need them and prepare you to move forward in business or personal matters with ease. ASAP is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Call 972-505-8534, or email info@asapdfwmobilenotary.com Denton County, TX, Lewisville, Dallas & Fort Worth ASAP DFW Mobile Notary provides the following services, Mobile Notary, Power of Attorney, I-9, Identity Verification, Real Estate Documents, Mortgage Loan Signings, Tow Yard – VSF Documents, Adoption/Divorce Documentation, Child Consent Documents, Wills/Trust, Affidavits, Loans/Refinances, Visit: www.asapdfwmobilenotart.com.
DALLAS, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Black Diamond Transportation

Black Diamond Transportation is a Top Upscale Black Car Service in. Dallas, owned by Twanna Fields. Are you in need of comfy, convenient, and luxurious driver service in an. upscale black car? Don’t go anywhere else because Black Diamond. Transportation is available for hire. Specialized Services: fleet of smart,
DALLAS, TX
Are you at risk for diabetes?

Checking your blood sugar is the only way to know if you blood sugar is too high, too low or just right. If your blood sugar is too high, it could be a sign that you have diabetes. Diagnosing diabetes early can prevent severe health complications and death. You can get your blood sugar checked at any of Parkland’s Access to Care & Coverage community locations near you on the following days and times. Visits are at no cost to you and no appointment needed.
DALLAS, TX
Buy Black Business Spotlight: The Black Drop Room

The Back Drop Room is an Event and Photography Studio. Their vision is to provide a flawless experience. To enjoy the space for a short photo shoot to grow your business or capture a special family moment, or you are renting the space for a luxury event, they can provide a hassle-free, safe environment to do so. They will also offer add-on assistance to ensure you have everything you need; from event planners & designers to photographers; we have what you need. Our studio comes equipped with backdrops, props & furniture. The event space is perfect for corporate events, showers, and parties. Let your creativity flourish in The Backdrop Room. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok. To book or schedule a tour visit www.thebackdroproom.com or call 469-604-2457.
PLANO, TX
Texas CD30 voting: Jasmine Crockett wins race to replace U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Tuesday defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the Democratic Party runoff to replace the retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress. Crockett will meet the winner of the Republican runoff for Texas’ 30th Congressional District. In that contest, James Rodgers defeated James Harris, according to unofficial results early Wednesday. The Dallas district is heavily Democratic, so Crockett is considered a cinch to win the November general election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Alex Lowe
WITHERITE LAW GROUP AWARDED $25,000 TO DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THROUGH ITS 2022 ‘MAKING A DIFFERENCE’ SCHOLARSHIP

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, May 26, 2022 – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently awarded $25,000 to 10 graduating seniors from Dunbar High School through the “Making a Difference” Scholarship. Each recipient was awarded a $2,500 scholarship, which they can renew annually if they maintain a 2.0 GPA and take at least twelve credit hours. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the “Making a Difference” Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities.
FORT WORTH, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Mrs. Willie Crowder

Mrs. Willie Crowder rose through the ranks to become a successful career teacher and administrator. She served as principal of Margaret B. Henderson, assistant principal at A.W. Blanton, Sidney Lanier Vanguard, Henry W. Longfellow elementary schools, and John B. Hood Middle School; and taught at T. J. Rusk, and Boude Storey middle schools. Mrs. Crowder became a minority recruiter in the human resources department and was very effective in filling vacancies in critical areas. She served as assistant superintendent and associate superintendent in the human resources department at DISD. Career spans over 40 years. After retirement, she applied her talents and skills as a Texas Education agency external monitor at Birdie Alexander Elementary to help that school achieve and move to an academically successful status.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

