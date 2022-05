The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks matched up against the Sioux City Explorers Sunday in the final game of a three game series. The RedHawks entered the game on an eight game winning streak, and were in search of their third straight series sweep. On the other side, the Explorers entered Sunday afternoon on a 7 game loosing streak. Those streaks would both be extended to 9 and 8 respectively as the final score went in the books 5-4 in favor of the RedHawks.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO