Newark, NJ

NEW JERSEY NATIVE, RAY LIOTTA, DIES SUDDENLY AT THE AGE OF 67

By OCSN925
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Liotta was born in 1954 in Newark where he was an orphan for the first six months of his...

Comments / 0

TOMS RIVER: BASEBALL TEAM PRESENTS TROOPER FOERSTER’S NIECE WITH AN AUTOGRAPHED BALL

Baseball Team that Plays in Honor of Fallen Troopers Presents Special Gift to Family Member of Trooper Werner Foerster. On May 22, the Blue Knights Little League Baseball team presented Josie Manfre-Morey, niece of Trooper Werner Foerster, with a signed baseball from the team prior to their game against the North Wall Little League in Wall, N.J. The Blue Knights are from Toms River and each player honors the State Police by wearing on their uniform, the badge number of a trooper killed in the line of duty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
OCEAN: ARE YOU A GOOD PUZZLE SOLVER? WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS COMING

Although these games will not be televised you can still win cash and prizes while having a good time playing this theatrical version of Wheel of Fortune. Guests can audition to go on stage, where they will have an opportunity to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also be chosen at random for an opportunity to win cash and prizes.
RED BANK, NJ
NEW JERSEY WOMAN ATTACKS YOUNG MUSLIM SISTERS, ”GO BACK TO YOUR F…..ING COUNTRY”

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that based upon an investigation by the Clifton Police Department, Nancy B. Jones, 59-years-old, from Clifton, New Jersey, was arrested in connection with an incident that took place on April 30, 2022, in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 9th Street in Clifton, New Jersey. Nancy B. Jones is charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Third Degree and Bias Intimidation, Fourth Degree. Ms. Jones is also charged with Simple Assault, a Disorderly Persons Offense and two counts of Harassment, Petty Disorderly Persons offenses.
CLIFTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: UPDATE TO YESTERDAY’S (MAY 29, 2022) STORY ON PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY POLICE CAR

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Toms River Township Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a marked Toms River Township Police vehicle in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has determined that William Carberry, 42, of Toms River, was attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was struck by a Toms River Township Police vehicle that was headed northbound on Fischer Boulevard. Mr. Carberry was originally transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, but then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. Mr. Carberry is listed in stable condition.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER/SSH: SUICIDAL PARTY MAKES THREATS, GIVES CHASE, CRASHES TWICE- AND ULTIMATELY JUMPS OFF TUNNEY BRIDGE

TOMS RIVER/SSH: OCSN has been able to secure a few more details regarding the earlier crash/jumper on the Tunney Bridge. Originally dispatched as a jumper off the Tunney bridge- we have learned the jumping was actually the final phase of this total incident. Originally the suicidal suspect was said to be making threats to harm himself & his girlfriend- and fled the scene as officers arrived. The suspect/patient then left in a vehicle and struck several parked cars in the Seaside Heights/ Ortley Beach area. Police began to chase the suspect, but the pursuit was terminated as his vehicle was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of NJ 35 at a high rate of speed. Ultimately the suspect/patient struck two additional vehicles on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 WB)- and came to rest. Only after the second round crashes on the bridge did the suspect jump off- and land in the Barnegat Bay. Witnesses tell OCSN the suspect/patient jumped into the water to avoid capture by the police. A New Jersey State Police marine unit was able to quickly locate the male party- and transport him to land near the Pier One motel. Silverton EMS then took the male patient from the boat to CMC for medical treatment as he was said to be complaining of unknown internal injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER/SSH: INCIDENT ON TUNNEY BRIDGE LANDS ONE PARTY IN THE WATER

TOMS RIVER: OCSN has received a few more details regarding the earlier incident on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 W) we posted. Originally posted as a jumper; possibly also consisting of serious accident that ended up on the Tunney Bridge. We are hearing this incident possibly began as a potential police chase involving a motorcycle. Readers tell OCSN there were an additional one to two vehicles involved with one male party going off the bridge into the water. The victim was rescued by NJ State Police but reportedly has internal injuries- and was taken to a hospital. Unknown at this time of the party jumped off the bridge- or was propelled as a result of the crash.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: BOAT FIRE

We have reports of a boat fire in Silver Bay off Cattus island. Unknown if there are people on board at the moment. This is a breaking story. As additional information becomes available we will provide updates,
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK NEAR FISCHER @ ADAMS BY POLICE VEHICLE- PATIENT POSSIBLY INTOXICATED & NOT IN CROSSWALK

TOMS RIVER: Earlier this evening we reported a pedestrian struck on Fischer @ Adams near the Quick Chek- with a landing zone being staged for Medevac transport. Furthermore- the victim was struck by a Toms River PD vehicle as they were crossing in the roadway near the intersection- outside a marked crosswalk. Initial reports (and other news agencies) incorrectly claimed a child was struck- but the patient turned out to be 42-year-old William Carberry. OCSN has also learned the victim (pedestrian) was a 42 y/o male, whom was wearing all black clothing and appeared to be visibly intoxicated. Witnesses tell OCSN the patient/ pedestrian was intoxicated, wearing all black, and stumbled/stepped into the roadway nowhere near a marked crosswalk. A police vehicle then allegedly struck the victim; whom needed to be transported to a trauma center via Medevac. A landing zone was staged @ the Toms River East Little League ball fields on Windsor.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SANDY HOOK: BODY OF MISSING BOATER HAS BEEN FOUND

It is with the heaviest of hearts we report that Richard O’Day’s body has been found in Sandy Hook Bay. Richard has been missing since May 1, 2022 when he took his 27’ Grady White Freedom out for a sail and never returned. His boat was found the next day docked with his wallet and cellphone. After several days of searching by both law enforcement officials and his family, no one was able to locate Richard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHITING: POLICE FOUND DOG — DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM?

We are attempting to locate the owner of this male black lab(mix)with brown paws. This pup was wearing a purple collar when we found him. in the area of Sunset Avenue and Stonybrook Road in Whiting and was brought to the Ocean County Animal Shelter. No information was on the collar and there was no chip.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LACEY: MEMORIAL DAY PARADE AND STREET CLOSURES

Township News – Lacey Township Police Department – Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Day Parade – On Monday, May 30th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m. traffic will be blocked on Lacey Road from just west of the Forked River Elementary School (Caldwell Avenue) to three blocks west of the Lacey Township Municipal Building (Newark Avenue) for our Memorial Day Parade (10:00 a.m. start). Additionally, at the conclusion of the parade, Lacey Road will be closed between Manchester Avenue and Newark Avenue until approximately 12:00 p.m for a Memorial Service at Bicentennial Park.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: POLICE ADMINISTER TWO DOSES OF NALOXONE TO SAVE DRIVERS LIFE

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
HOWELL: LARGE TREE ACROSS ROAD

Officers are on the scene of a large tree down on Sylvan Boulevard, in the area of number 53. There is no damage to property or injuries as a result. JC P&L is on scene to repair a transformer and wires. Please avoid the area for the next few hours as they clear the roadway and make repairs.
HOWELL, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR: MISSING TEEN POLICE NEED YOUR HELP

Missing person, last seen at 5:00 pm*Little Egg Harbor Police is attempting to locate 14 year old Montgomery Glock. She was last seen on Sports Complex Dr., walking north into the woods along Rt 539. Several agencies are attempting to locate her, she was wearing a black T-shirt that falls to her knees, with the word “Venom” across the chest. She is barefoot, wearing blue shorts, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She walked into the woods purposely, anyone making contact with her please call LEHPD.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:12 p.m. Officer Emmett responded to the Ocean County Library, 10 East Lacey Road, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officer Emmett located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Library and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Officer Emmett made contact with the driver, Margaret Elsenback (57) of 1673 Woodland Road, and observed symptoms of alcohol impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Margaret was arrested for DWI. She was transported to police headquarters for processing. Margaret was later issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LACEY: MULTIPLE INCIDENTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN LACEY

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 4:31 p.m., Officer Copes responded to Gille Park for a report of criminal mischief. It was found that an unknown suspect spray painted on a piece of equipment. An estimated value of damage was $50.00. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7:16 p.m., Officer...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: DO’S AND DON’Ts FOR SAFE GRILLING

As the holiday season and summer months approach, here are some general safety precautions to keep in mind when grilling and celebrating. According to a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) report, from 2014 to 2018, fire departments responded to an average of 10,600 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

