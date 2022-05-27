NEW JERSEY NATIVE, RAY LIOTTA, DIES SUDDENLY AT THE AGE OF 67

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:12 p.m. Officer Emmett responded to the Ocean County Library, 10 East Lacey Road, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officer Emmett located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Library and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Officer Emmett made contact with the driver, Margaret Elsenback (57) of 1673 Woodland Road, and observed symptoms of alcohol impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Margaret was arrested for DWI. She was transported to police headquarters for processing. Margaret was later issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
Comments / 0