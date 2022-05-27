COVID-19: How Cases in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 736,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 24, bringing the total count to more than 82.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 994,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 30.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 34.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.4% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area consists of Sarasota County and Manatee County. As of May 24, there were 24,180.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 North Port residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,524.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area, Manatee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 24, there were 25,867.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Manatee County, the most of any county in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Sarasota County, there were 22,636.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 per 100,000 residents 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 22,878 18,296.0 581 464.6 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 37,372 20,639.9 815 450.1 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 30,513 21,019.0 980 675.1 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 33,847 21,980.1 658 427.3 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 143,746 22,241.8 2,351 363.8 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 108,055 22,892.4 1,849 391.7 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 87,986 23,687.0 1,003 270.0 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 138,910 23,724.7 2,107 359.9 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,616 23,798.1 691 668.0 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 85,005 24,044.9 2,114 598.0 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 194,344 24,180.9 3,068 381.7 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 774,758 25,009.5 10,186 328.8 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 69,790 25,652.8 903 331.9 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 47,047 25,827.2 828 454.5 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 85,233 26,322.8 934 288.5 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 197,348 26,760.2 2,170 294.3 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 131,457 26,924.3 1,934 396.1 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 409,612 27,242.6 5,280 351.2 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 705,539 28,120.7 6,603 263.2 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 205,794 29,989.6 3,009 438.5 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 115,459 30,209.3 1,058 276.8 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,258,420 37,080.1 21,903 359.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .