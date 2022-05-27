COVID-19: How Cases in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 736,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 24, bringing the total count to more than 82.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 994,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 30.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 34.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.4% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area consists of Philadelphia County, Montgomery County, Bucks County, and eight other counties. As of May 24, there were 21,705.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Philadelphia residents, 15.0% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,524.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, New Castle County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 24, there were 27,650.1 cases per 100,000 residents in New Castle County, the most of any county in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Cecil County, there were 15,710.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 24 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 121,299 21,242.8 2,049 358.8 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 58,977 21,537.4 762 278.3 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,319,486 21,705.2 18,327 301.5 44300 State College, PA 161,960 36,326 22,429.0 352 217.3 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 38,265 22,772.4 525 312.4 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 123,647 22,855.3 1,894 350.1 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 127,499 22,946.3 2,255 405.8 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 542,135 23,253.2 7,871 337.6 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,348 24,231.3 340 404.9 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,073 24,418.4 618 501.8 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,334 24,723.3 364 355.2 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 104,528 25,005.2 1,597 382.0 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 29,139 25,486.7 524 458.3 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 216,726 25,874.3 2,990 357.0 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 35,152 26,428.3 733 551.1 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,991 26,592.1 696 451.5 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 37,226 26,641.6 519 371.4 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 121,217 27,205.2 1,505 337.8

