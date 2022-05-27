ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

These Are the Counties in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fs2u0h200 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 360 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 252 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Butte County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Butte County stands at 346 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Idaho Falls metro area, Butte County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Butte County, ID 346 9 18,370 478
2 Bonneville County, ID 254 286 27,581 31,000
3 Jefferson County, ID 232 65 21,631 6,050

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
City
Idaho Falls, ID
County
Butte County, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy