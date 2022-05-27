These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,049 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 361 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 405 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, Perry County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Perry County, PA 405 186 19,397 8,908 2 Cumberland County, PA 363 897 21,080 52,158 3 Dauphin County, PA 352 966 21,942 60,233

