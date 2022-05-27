ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro police on scene of a deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting incident on the city’s far northeast side.

Police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. They found a male victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and additional information will be shared when made available by investigators.

