Metro police on scene of a deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting incident on the city’s far northeast side.
Police were called to the 10100 block of Tinton Court shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. They found a male victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
