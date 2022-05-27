These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 275 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lampasas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lampasas County stands at 441 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area, Lampasas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Lampasas County, TX 441 91 27,059 5,585 2 Coryell County, TX 281 212 23,446 17,676 3 Bell County, TX 264 903 19,746 67,578

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .