ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson's free agency, trade market options and more

By Yossi Gozlan, Follow @YossiGozlan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmK8K_0fs2rXWj00

The Dallas Mavericks underwent big reorganizational changes last offseason after parting ways with longtime general manager Donnie Nelson. They once again struck out big-name hunting with their cap space in free agency and kept the same roster for the most part. Despite all that, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals under head coach Jason Kidd. He led the team to make internal improvements and took them from being the 21st best defense last year to the 7th best this season. The Mavericks are now a more balanced and foundationally sound team.

So how can the Mavericks build off this season? They won’t have cap space and might not have any in the foreseeable future. This is largely thanks to Luka Doncic‘s maximum extension kicking in, as well as sizeable contracts already dedicated to their great role players. They are heading into the offseason with a full 15-man roster, including their first-round pick, so any significant changes will likely come through trade.

Jalen Brunson's free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVCyC_0fs2rXWj00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson is the main free agent Dallas needs to decide on. The four-year guard had a career year and a strong playoff performance. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent and should be one of the more sought-after players this offseason from any team with cap space. The Mavericks will have competition in re-signing Brunson with teams like Detroit, Indiana, and New York expected to pursue him.

The Mavericks are already projected to be over the luxury tax without making any moves. Re-signing Brunson to a market value contract would put the Mavericks deep into the luxury tax, potentially giving them a tax payment in the $50 million range. That could be a lot to pay for a roster without a second All-Star, but owner Mark Cuban has already expressed he plans on being a significant taxpayer next season to retain the roster.

Brunson could be looking at a contract that starts as low as $20 million annually with offers getting as high as $25 million annually. He bounced back from a poor 2021 playoff performance with a superb outing this postseason, so that should help maintain his value heading into free agency. Brunson could be a sign-and-trade candidate to an over-the-cap team if Dallas decides they do not want a big tax burden this season and could get a first-round pick and a trade exception instead.

Explore the trade market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YLeo_0fs2rXWj00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks made one of the more surprising moves at February’s deadline when they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. This was a very savvy move not just because of Porzingis’ unreliability to stay on the floor and Dinwiddie’s emergence, but because it sets them up with greater trade flexibility. Splitting Porzingis’ big contract into two smaller mid-sized contracts gives them a better chance at making a consolidation trade in the future.

Dallas may not have the best trade package out there for an All-Star in terms of young talent or draft picks, but they could be in the mix if one is interested in teaming up with Doncic. There are several big-name players whose names could be in trade rumors this offseason and it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities one of them lists the Mavericks as a preference. According to Tim MacMahon, there could be mutual interest between the Mavericks and Rudy Gobert should the Jazz decide to make significant changes this offseason.

They are limited to trading two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, but they could also trade a conditional 2025 first-round pick as well as the 26th selection in this year’s draft. They might have to include most of their draft equity in a potential trade for an All-Star due to competition from teams like New Orleans and New York having strong trade packages.

The Mavericks have nearly $100 million in tradeable mid-sized salaries between their seven highest-paid players behind Doncic. Any big consolidation trade will likely involve several of these players. If the Mavericks re-sign Brunson and do not make a significant upgrade via trade, they could look to reduce their payroll to lower their tax payment or even eliminate it completely.

2022-23 SALARY SITUATION

Guaranteed salaries: $145,019,247

Non-guaranteed salaries: $11,036,318

Total salary: $156,055,565

Luxury tax space: $7.1 million over the luxury tax ($11.1 million tax payment)

Exceptions:

Josh Richardson trade exception: $10,865,595 (expires June 29, 2022)

Taxpayer Mid-level: $6,392,000

Luka Doncic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS7K4_0fs2rXWj00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $36,600,000

Remaining salary guaranteed: $212,280,000 through 2026-27

Additional notes: Doncic has a 15 percent trade bonus that would be voided since he is already earning a maximum salary.

Spencer Dinwiddie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNAL7_0fs2rXWj00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $20,171,428

Remaining salary guaranteed: $28,000,000 through 2023-24

Additional notes: Dinwiddie has $2.6 million in annual incentives, $2.2 million of which are considered likely.

His $18.9 salary for 2023-24 will become fully guaranteed if he plays 50 games in 2022-23.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwhw7_0fs2rXWj00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $19,602,273

Remaining salary guaranteed: $53,693,184 through 2024-25

Davis Bertans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mGoM_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $16,000,000

Remaining salary guaranteed: $44,000,000 through 2024-25

Additional notes: Bertans has an early termination option for 2024-25.

Dorian Finney-Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUpMU_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $12,402,000

Remaining salary guaranteed: $55,560,960 through 2025-26

Additional notes: Finney-Smith has a player option worth $15.4 million in 2025-26.

He also has a 5 percent trade bonus worth $2 million if traded in the offseason, which would raise his salary by $670,000 over the next three seasons.

His six-month trade restriction due to his extension expires on August 10, 2022.

Dwight Powell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QA97_0fs2rXWj00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $11,080,125

Remaining salary guaranteed: $11,080,125

Additional notes: Powell is extension-eligible throughout the regular season for up to four years, $59.6 million.

Reggie Bullock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVaGX_0fs2rXWj00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $10,012,800

Remaining salary guaranteed: $15,464,000 through 2023-24

Additional notes: Bullock has a 5 percent trade bonus.

Maxi Kleber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leAkn_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $9,000,000

Remaining salary guaranteed: $0

Additional notes: Kleber’s $9 million salary is non-guaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 3, 2022.

He has $475,000 in unlikely incentives.

He also will become extension-eligible throughout the regular season for up to four years, projected at $59 million.

Boban Marjanovic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2OoO_0fs2rXWj00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M10mb_0fs2rXWj00
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $3,300,000 (player option)

Remaining salary guaranteed: $3,300,000

Additional notes: Burke would become an Early Bird unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option.

He also has a 7.5 percent trade bonus worth $247,500 if traded during the offseason.

Josh Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCbeM_0fs2rXWj00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $3,098,400

Remaining salary guaranteed: $7,863,739 through 2023-24 (assuming team option for 2023-24 gets picked up)

Sterling Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ztwo_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marquese Chriss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQ4Ri_0fs2rXWj00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Ntilikina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P02Ez_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $2,036,318

Remaining salary guaranteed: $0

Additional notes: Ntilikina’s $2 million salary is non-guaranteed and becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 4, 2022.

Jalen Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ymho_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hold: $1,811,516

Type of free agent: Bird (unrestricted)

Additional notes: Brunson can still avoid free agency and extend with the Mavericks by June 30, 2022 for up to four years, $55.6 million.

Theo Pinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yiyu_0fs2rXWj00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5Jf1_0fs2rXWj00
Tim Heitman/Getty Images

2022 Pick No. 26

2022-23 salary: $2,275,680

Remaining salary guaranteed: $11,681,133 through 2025-26 (assuming team options on last two seasons are picked up)

Additional notes: HoopsHype and ForTheWin’s draft expert Bryan Kalbrosky has the Mavericks selecting Ismael Kamagate with the 26th overall selection in his most recent mock draft. Kalbrosky also has Julian Strawther ranked as the 26th best prospect in his most recent big board.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits make initial cut for USA Basketball

The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kerwin Walton trims his list down to five finalists

Former UNC basketball wing Kerwin Walton has made an update to his new recruitment here this weekend. After announcing he was heading to the portal on the final day of the deadline, Walton took the month of May to meet with teams and is now down to five finalists. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Walton has narrowed his list to Texas Tech, Clemson, Memphis, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. The team left off is Creighton who held the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports early on in his new recruitment.  But now, he will focus on these five schools and a decision should be coming soon. North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton tells @On3sports he’s down to five schools: Texas TechClemsonOklahomaMemphisKansas Statehttps://t.co/zlqFtxq51J — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2022 Walton spent just two seasons at North Carolina and after an impressive first year where he was the team leader in three-point shooting, he saw his minutes drop here in 2021-22. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate are at in latest NBA mock drafts

June 1 is the key date for Michigan basketball. The Wolverines return Hunter Dickinson after he decided to not entertain the NBA draft after his sophomore season, and the Wolverines gained Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn out of the transfer portal. The maize and blue also have some possible key contributors coming in as freshmen like Jett Howard, Tarris Reed, and Dug McDaniel.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: New triplets' surprising rank, overlooked matchups on '22 schedule

Ever since the days of Aikman, Smith, and Irvin, the Cowboys have been looking for the next iteration of “The Triplets.” There have been some electrifying trios to wear the star since then, but no combo of starting quarterback, running back, and wide receiver has quite lived up to the lofty standard set by the dynasty crew. One outlet says the 2022 version is actually among the best in the league… but could likely be even better.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Rudy Gobert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp to work out with Hawks

MarJon Beauchamp of the NBA G League Ignite will reportedly be among the prospects to work out with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. Beauchamp emerged as perhaps the top Ignite prospect this year, averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games. He is most commonly projected to be a first-round pick after dazzling at times on the defensive end with his length and athleticism.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets hosted Tari Eason, others for pre-draft workout

Tari Eason was among the draft-eligible prospects that worked out with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, the team announced. Eason was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.1 blocks and one assist in 33 games. He recorded four games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most by a Tigers player since 2015.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys DB shares insight into NFL's Accelerator program

Most everyone these days claims to have their whole life saved on their phone. For Aaron Glenn, though, his phone may now contain the key to his future as an NFL head coach. The Lions defensive coordinator and longtime defensive back was one of 60-plus participants in the NFL’s new Front Office Accelerator program, which took place in Atlanta during the league’s recent spring owners’ meeting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#The Mavericks#Basketball#The Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 116: The Heat beaten, a look back on the path to the finals ahead of a Warriors showdown

Even though it very much looked like it might not have happened in the waning seconds of the Boston Celtics‘ Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals as Jimmy Butler’s last-second 3-pointer followed its arc on the way to the front of the rim, the Celtics are in fact headed to the 2022 NBA Finals starting next Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy