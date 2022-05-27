ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Hong Kong's incoming leader John Lee to travel to Beijing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaPUf_0fs2qGsF00

Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee will travel to Beijing on Sunday to accept a letter that officially approves his appointment as the city’s next chief executive.

A government statement confirmed that Lee will go to Beijing with his private secretary and press secretary, as well as his wife.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip, and will also present the lineup for his cabinet for approval.

The meeting will be Lee’s first with China’s top officials since he won the uncontested leadership election on May 8 with 99.2% of all votes from an election committee that is largely made up of pro-Beijing members.

Last week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang formally approved the appointment of Lee, signing the approval document during a State Council meeting.

Each chief executive-elect typically receives their letter of appointment in person, and meets other top officials as well as the Chinese president. Carrie Lam, the city’s current leader, made a similar trip in 2017 after winning the election.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday and emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force, and sent 30 military aircraft into airspace close to the island Monday. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings. In her remarks to Tsai, Duckworth said she wanted to “emphasize our support for Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China manufacturing improves as virus curbs eased

Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday.The monthly purchasing managers' index of the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federal of Logistics and purchasing, improved to 49.6% from April's 47.4 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.New orders, exports and employment all improved.More businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, are being allowed to reopen this week after outbreaks were deemed to be under control. Other industrial centers including Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast also were temporarily shut down, disrupting manufacturing and trade.The data indicate “activity has started to rebound as containment measures were rolled back,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. “The recovery is likely to remain tepid amid weak external demand and labor market strains.” Read More How the Queen has remained a popular figure for 70 years
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China makes second largest Taiwan defence zone incursion this year

China has made the second largest incursion into Taiwan's air defence zone this year with Taipei reporting 30 jets entering the area, including more than 20 fighters.  Monday's incursion was the largest since January 23, when 39 planes entered the air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.  The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
The Independent

Australia's Labor Party wins enough seats to govern alone

Australia’s liberal Labor Party secured enough seats Tuesday to hold an outright majority in the House as vote counting from an election 10 days ago continued. That means new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party will be able to govern alone — although it's possible they might still seek deals with other parties to strengthen their hand. The calculus remains different in the Senate, where the Labor Party will likely need help from other liberals to command a majority.With about 80% of the vote counted, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. projected Labor will win at least 76 of the...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war

Historically skeptical about European Union efforts to deepen cooperation, Danish voters on Wednesday will choose whether to abandon the country's decision three decades ago to opt out of the bloc's common defense policy. The Danish referendum comes as the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland's historic bids to join NATO — something to be taken up at a summit next month.Denmark joining the EU defense policy would have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture, particularly compared to Sweden and Finland...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Leadership Election#Chinese#State Council
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: EU bans Russian oil imports by sea ‘to stop Putin war machine’

EU leaders have agreed on to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, its president has announced.“This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.It was also agreed that the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the Swift system be cut off, while a further three Russian state-owned broadcasters will be outlawed.It comes as Russian fighters captured one third of Luhansk’s key city Sievierodonetsk, a Moscow-backed separatist leader said, adding that they have not managed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, Vice Mayor Zong Ming said Tuesday at a daily news conference on the city's outbreak. Schools will partially reopen on a voluntary basis for students and shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will continue to reopen gradually with no more than 75% of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Tsai says U.S. National Guard planning 'cooperation' with Taiwan military

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States is planning on "cooperation" between its National Guard and Taiwan's military, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, deepening security ties in the face of what Taipei's government complains is a rising threat from China. The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
The Independent

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

European Union leaders moved on Monday night to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia, following a summit that saw a long-delayed package of sanctions blocked by Hungary. The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. EU council president Charles Michel said on Twitter the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, “cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.” The EU had already imposed five previous rounds of sanctions on Russia over its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed, oil prices shoot past $115

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after reports showed China’s manufacturing slowdown is moderating as anti-virus curbs on businesses in Shanghai and Beijing ease. U.S. futures edged higher after markets were closed in New York on Monday for Memorial Day. European shares advanced on Monday. Oil prices were trading above $115 per barrel following an agreement by European Union leaders to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by the end of end of the year.The pact, part of new sanctions on Moscow, was worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy