ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares' rise broadly cheered by US earnings, rally

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF7VX_0fs2qFzW00

Asian shares gained Friday as investors cheered a strong set of earnings from retailers that has sent U.S. shares higher.

Benchmarks were rising in early trading across the region, including Japan, China , Australia and South Korea.

“Improved risk sentiments in Wall Street , along with earnings outperformance from Alibaba and Baidu, may aid to fuel some upside for the Asia region into today’s session,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Shares of Alibaba and Baidu surged after they reported better than expected results, easing some concerns about the negative impact from restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections. Both shares continued to rise.

Gauging Japan's economic path will be on investors' minds as data on manufacturing, housing and employment for April are set to be released next week. Some analysts expect the numbers to be dim because of a slowdown in exports to China during that period.

But some optimism is also in the air, with Tokyo's restrictions on tourists easing and the daily cap raising from 10,000 incoming people to 20,000 starting June 10. The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is also set to push ahead in parliamentary discussions with a supplementary budget, another possible plus for investors.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.6% in afternoon trading to 26,757.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.1% to 7,185.00. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.0% to 2,637.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.1% to 20,545.93, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,128.59.

Moody’s Investors Service lowered the 2022 growth projections for G-20 economies to 3.1% in 2022, down from 5.9% growth in 2021. The latest forecast is half a percentage point lower than the 3.6% growth estimated in March. Slowing economic activity in China from the nation's “zero COVID” policy is dampening growth, Moody's said.

Wall Street ended broadly higher after seven straight weeks of declines, the longest such stretch since 2001.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages, rose to 2.75% from 2.74% late Wednesday.

Roughly 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology companies, banks and retailers driving much of the rally. While trading has remained choppy this week, the market has mostly pushed higher, unlike the past five weeks, when the S&P 500 had a pullback of 2% or more at least one day each week.

“It’s nice to see a couple days in the green, and this might actually end up being the first week when we don’t have a humongous down day,” said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. “But I wouldn't declare premature victory and assume we’re in the clear.”

The S&P 500 rose 79.11 points, or 2%, to 4,057.84. The Dow added 516.91 points, or 1.6%, to 32,637.19, and the Nasdaq rose 305.91 points, or 2.7%, to 11,740.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 39.07 points, or 2.2%, to 1,838.24.

Retailers led the broader market higher Thursday. Macy's surged 19.3% after it raised its profit forecast for the year following a strong first-quarter financial report. Dollar General vaulted 13.7% and Dollar Tree jumped 21.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the discount retailers reported solid earnings and gave investors encouraging forecasts.

The retail sector is being closely watched by investors looking for more details on just how much pain inflation is inflicting on companies and consumers. Weak reports from the several big companies last week, including Target and Walmart, spooked an already volatile market.

“We’re not convinced that we’re completely out of the woods here,” said Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes. “There were a lot of negative reports last week and what those companies have talked about is what is going on through the economy."

Inflation is at a four-decade high and businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to offset higher costs. The impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressures by fueling higher energy and key food commodity costs. Supply chain problems worsened in the wake of China’s lockdown for several major cities as it tried to contain COVID-19 cases.

Consumers have been resilient about spending, but the pressure from inflation remains persistent and could be prompting a pullback or shift in spending from more expensive things to necessities.

The broad gains on Thursday followed a late push for markets on Wednesday prompted by details from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, which confirmed expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Technology stocks also rose. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 4.6%. Companies in the sector, with their lofty stock values, tend to push the market harder up or down.

Airline stocks rallied on encouraging summer travel forecasts. Southwest Airlines rose 6% and JetBlue rose 3.4%.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added 8 cents to $114.17 a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.4% Thursday, and are up more than 55% for the year. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 15 cents to $117.55 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 126.75 Japanese yen from 127.10 yen. The euro cost $1.0760, up from $1.0733.

___

AP business writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed, oil prices shoot past $115

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after reports showed China’s manufacturing slowdown is moderating as anti-virus curbs on businesses in Shanghai and Beijing ease. U.S. futures edged higher after markets were closed in New York on Monday for Memorial Day. European shares advanced on Monday. Oil prices were trading above $115 per barrel following an agreement by European Union leaders to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by the end of end of the year.The pact, part of new sanctions on Moscow, was worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial...
STOCKS
The Independent

China manufacturing improves as virus curbs eased

Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday.The monthly purchasing managers' index of the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federal of Logistics and purchasing, improved to 49.6% from April's 47.4 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.New orders, exports and employment all improved.More businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, are being allowed to reopen this week after outbreaks were deemed to be under control. Other industrial centers including Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast also were temporarily shut down, disrupting manufacturing and trade.The data indicate “activity has started to rebound as containment measures were rolled back,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. “The recovery is likely to remain tepid amid weak external demand and labor market strains.” Read More How the Queen has remained a popular figure for 70 years
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Baidu#Ig#Japanese#S P#Kospi
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to...
STOCKS
The Independent

Canada proposes national freeze on handgun sales and buying back assault rifles after Uvalde shooting

Canada would implement a “national freeze” on handgun ownership and force owners of “military-style assault weapons” to sell their guns to the government under newly-introduced legislation, prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced.“As a government, as a society, we have a responsibility to act to prevent more tragedies,” Mr Trudeau said.The proposals, which are expected to pass, come in the wake of last week’s deadly mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, and a 2020 tragedy in rural Nova Scotia in which 22 people died in Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.The gun buyback plan is modelled on other...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

On a visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. Duckworth met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday and emphasized the close economic, political and security relations between Taipei and Washington. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force, and sent 30 military aircraft into airspace close to the island Monday. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert and issuing radio warnings. In her remarks to Tsai, Duckworth said she wanted to “emphasize our support for Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: EU agrees on partial Russian oil ban as Belarus plans war drills

Belarus is making preparations to conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July, reports say.According to state news agency BelTA, the exercises will be held in the Gomel region which borders Ukraine in the south and Russia to the east.From 22 June to 1 July, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted.“Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service,” Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region, was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Distress in Singapore as Malaysia bans chicken export

Malaysia will stop exporting chickens from Wednesday in a protectionist move to bolster domestic food supply, sparking distress in neighboring Singapore where chicken rice is a national dish.Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week that, beginning June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. The move is felt most in Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia.Almost all the chickens are imported live to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled. Singapore consumers have been rushing to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Australia's Labor Party wins enough seats to govern alone

Australia’s liberal Labor Party secured enough seats Tuesday to hold an outright majority in the House as vote counting from an election 10 days ago continued. That means new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party will be able to govern alone — although it's possible they might still seek deals with other parties to strengthen their hand. The calculus remains different in the Senate, where the Labor Party will likely need help from other liberals to command a majority.With about 80% of the vote counted, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. projected Labor will win at least 76 of the...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Turkish leader writes on 'risks' of Sweden, Finland in NATO

Turkey's president highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party as part of his country's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO and said both nations doing so would carry security risks for Turkey.The group known as PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths. It is designated a terrorist entity by the United States and the European Union, including Sweden and Finland.However, the West’s attitude to the PKK’s Syrian wing, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, has caused acrimony between Ankara and other NATO members. The YPG forms the...
POLITICS
The Independent

In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy

After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.So while the U.K. is celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — with pageantry and parties, some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents.“When I think about the queen, I think about a sweet old lady,” said Jamaican academic Rosalea...
INDIA
The Independent

Online fashion firm Missguided collapses into administration

Fast fashion firm Missguided has fallen into administration after failing to secure a last-minute buyer.The business called in administrators from Teneo after it was issued with a winding-up petition by suppliers owed millions of pounds.The insolvency specialists are now seeking to sell the business and assets of the retailer, which employs around 330 staff from its Manchester base.Missguided was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi and grew rapidly amid rising demand for online fashion.However, the company was hit hard by surging supply costs, wider inflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence in the increasingly competitive market.Boohoo had been in talks to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war

Historically skeptical about European Union efforts to deepen cooperation, Danish voters on Wednesday will choose whether to abandon the country's decision three decades ago to opt out of the bloc's common defense policy. The Danish referendum comes as the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland's historic bids to join NATO — something to be taken up at a summit next month.Denmark joining the EU defense policy would have a relatively modest impact on Europe’s security architecture, particularly compared to Sweden and Finland...
POLITICS
Reuters

GSK to spend up to $3.3 bln on Affinivax to boost vaccines roster

May 31 (Reuters) - GSK (GSK.L) on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S. biotech Affinivax for up to $3.3 billion, its second major deal in two months, giving the British pharmaceutical giant access to the company's roster of next-generation vaccines. GSK, one of the world's major vaccine makers, has been under...
Reuters

Turkey, Russia to discuss Ukraine exports corridor in talks on June 8

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will come to Turkey with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. In a phone call with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan on Monday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy