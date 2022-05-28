ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times for Prefontaine Classic

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Prefontaine Classic is back in Eugene to serve up a preview of what’s to come at the World Championships on the west coast this summer.

The 2022 Diamond League season continued at Birmingham last week and this weekend’s meet doubles up as a Diamond League round too.

The event, split over two days, features several star-studded fields, including 13 individual Olympic champions at Hayward Field.

The women’s 100m, which is headlined by Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, should produce fireworks, with Dina Asher-Smith also on the start list.

While the men’s 100m is also loaded, despite Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs forced to withdraw through injury, meaning with US stars Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell, Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley will be joined by Canada’s Andre De Grasse. Here’s schedule for all the action from Eugene:

Schedule

Times local PDT (BST currently eight hours ahead)

28 May

  • 12:29 Men’s 1500 Meters
  • 12:41 Women’s Para 100 Meters T63
  • 12:49 Men’s Para 400 Meters T62
  • 13:04 Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles
  • 13:10 Men’s 5000 Meters
  • 13:33 Women’s 100 Meters
  • 13:43 Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles
  • 13:49 Women’s 1500 Meters
  • 14:00 Men’s 400 Meters
  • 14:04 Men’s Shot Put
  • 14:06 Women’s 800 Meters
  • 14:14 Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase
  • 14:33 Women’s 200 Meters
  • 14:39 Men’s Bowerman Mile
  • 14:52 Men’s 100 Meters

