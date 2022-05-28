ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League final for free

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCkEP_0fs2q8tg00

Liverpool and Real Madrid will descend on the Stade de France on Saturday to compete in the Champions League final.

It is a vengeful evening for the Reds as they lost to Real in the 2018 final. Jurgen Klopp ’s side are the slim favourites heading into the clash but fans won’t be discounting Real, who fought back with a late equaliser and then extra time winner against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Rafael Benitez, who managed both clubs, has issued a warning to the Reds ahead of the final due to Real’s fighting spirit. He said: “At Real Madrid it’s more about having quality players who can make the difference on their own - Carlo Ancelotti can organise the team. It’s giving them the confidence to play as well as they can.

“Ancelotti then has the ability - through experience - to make the right decisions. And that’s what it is - experience. His knowledge has given him an ability to make the right decisions on more occasions.”

But how can fans watch and when is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When and where is it?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6pm.

Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho but Klopp said in his pre-match press conference that both players are “ready” to go. Divock Origi has been ruled out.

Real Madrid are expected to have David Alaba back from injury, with Carlo Ancelotti claiming to have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool : Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid : Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Odds

Liverpool - 11/10

Draw - 13/5

Real Madrid - 23/10

Prediction

Real Madrid have pulled off some dizzying comebacks in this season’s Champions League but Liverpool are a stronger squad and have consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion themselves. They will be even more determined after missing out on the final day of the Premier League season and will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Madrid in the 2018 final. Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool.

ClutchPoints

Real Madrid star Thibault Courtois’ fiery statement after dominant UCL Final vs. Liverpool

Thibault Courtois put on a world-class performance on Saturday in the Champions League Final against Liverpool, denying the Reds multiple goalscoring opportunities and helping Real Madrid win its 14th UCL trophy in club history. After the win, an emotional Courtois explained what his rise back to stardom meant to him after a less than pristine exit from life in the Premier League at Chelsea, via Fabrizio Romano.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois gets a perfect 10 after a goalkeeping masterclass for Real Madrid, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught napping by Vinicius Jr

Alisson Becker - 7 Far less busy than his counterpart Courtois but ended up losing. No chance with Vinicius Jr's decisive goal, could have done better with Benzema's disallowed goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Set up Salah for an early chance and then shot high over the bar. Vital interception...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick departs Manchester United as a consultant the club did not want to consult

It may not seem a spectacular success, but Ralf Rangnick’s time as a consultant to Manchester United could rank only behind Michael Carrick’s reign as caretaker manager during their season. After all, United went unbeaten in the six days between Erik ten Hag’s unveiling, signalling he had taken the reigns, and the confirmation of Rangnick’s departure from his second job. If, that is, he ever really started it.He goes by mutual consent and that feels one of the few things Rangnick and United do agree on. So ends one of the strangest interludes in the club’s history but amid a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on this day in 2017.His arrival came following Paul Lambert’s departure one day earlier, with Lambert having guided Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.Nuno had left Porto in May after finishing second in the Primeira Liga and had previous managerial experience with Valencia between 2014 and 2015, where they finished fourth in LaLiga.We are delighted to confirm the arrival of @Nuno as the club's new Head Coach. #WelcomeNuno🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Tw0VeL7SPE— Wolves (@Wolves) May 31, 2017Speaking about the new manager, Wolves director Jeff Shi said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Vote: Who are the best club side of all time? Barcelona? Man Utd? Liverpool?

English football has been dominated by two fantastic club sides over the past few seasons - Manchester City and Liverpool. Both sides fell just short of historic seasons though. With a week to go Liverpool were chasing an unprecedented quadruple but, after their 1-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid, they end with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Peter Schmeichel Hits Back At Jamie Carragher After Manchester United Champions League Dig

Peter Schmeichel couldn’t resist to hit back at Jamie Carragher during the aftermath of the Champions League final on Saturday. The retired players were covering the final held in Paris for American broadcaster CBS Sports. Carragher saw his former side lose out on the trophy after a goal from Vinicius Junior and a stellar performance from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois secured a 1-0 victory for the Spanish champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

In the Champions League Finals 2021-22, Liverpool faces Real Madrid at the Stade de France to ensure their seventh European crown. Jurgen Klopp's men face a strong challenge against a Los Blancos side managed by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on an aggregate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Reds beaten in Paris as Vinicius Jr hits winner

Liverpool's bid to claim the Champions League trophy for the seventh time ended in bitter disappointment as Vinicius Jr's second-half winner gave Real Madrid victory in Paris. Jurgen Klopp's side ran into a one-man wall of defiance as Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced one of the great individual performances to thwart Liverpool time and again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp struggles to accept Liverpool defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League. They only had one shot on target before the 89th minute. Liverpool had nine of them. As they say however, if you want to slay they monarch, you cannot err in your accuracy. That was part of the sentiment that Jurgen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract

Red Bull team principal says Sergio Perez just needs to keep “doing what he’s doing” in order to bag a new contract.Perez current deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2022 season but he is racing well and it could see him continue at the team. He most recently won the Monaco Grand Prix but he also played a key part in Max Verstappen’s world title win in 2021.When asked what Perez needs to do to stay at Red Bull Horner said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Florentino Perez hails Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid clinch Champions League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez heaped praise on star man Thibaut Courtois and record-breaking manager Carlo Ancelotti after the club were crowned champions of Europe for the 14th time.Liverpool’s mammoth season ended in frustration at the Stade de France on Saturday evening, with Vinicius Junior’s strike securing the Spanish champions a 1-0 Champions League final win.The Brazil international scored the crucial goal but this will go down as the Courtois final after the Real goalkeeper produced the performance of his life to keep Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at bay.Ancelotti made history with the triumph by becoming the first manager to win...
REAL MADRID F.C.
