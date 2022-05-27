ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Richarlison: Tottenham ‘rival PSG and Real Madrid’ for Everton star

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AQCP_0fs2q70x00

What the papers say

Richarlison could stay in the Premier League even if he leaves Everton this summer. Tottenham are said to be interested in the Brazil forward, 25, but face opposition from Paris St Germain and Real Madrid , according to the Mail. The South American scored six goals in nine games at the back end of the season to help ensure the Toffees’ survival but the club are understood to be resigned to losing him.

The chances of Aurelien Tchouameni coming to the Premier League have reportedly increased with the player’s move to Real Madrid delayed. The Sun, which cites ESPN, says complications over a tax payment have held up the transfer of the Monaco midfielder, 22, which has left Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United ready to pounce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lvyi7_0fs2q70x00

Maxwel Cornet could keep his Premier League status despite Burnley’s relegation at the weekend. The Telegraph reports West Ham boss David Moyes is weighing up a move for the forward, 25, who notched nine goals for the Clarets last season.

The barber who cuts Paul Pogba’s hair has suggested the France midfielder may return to Juventus this summer. The 29-year-old is free to leave Manchester United when his contract expires on July 1. The Manchester Evening News notes the player posted a picture of himself with a new lighter haircut while his barber’s official account replies with black and white circle emojis, fuelling speculation Pogba could be heading for the club he left in 2016.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong : Spanish outlet Sport says Manchester United have told Barcelona’s Netherlands international they will abandon their pursuit of the 25-year-old if he does not soon decide about coming to Old Trafford.

Cheick Doucoure : Arsenal will have to compete with Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves to sign the 22-year-old Lens midfielder, according to the Mirror.

Chelsea F.C.
