ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online and on TV

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9VF2_0fs2q4Mm00

Max Verstappen takes a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to the Monaco Grand Prix .

The Red Bull driver picked up his third consecutive win at the Spanish Grand Prix last week as Charles Leclerc was forced to retire from the race due to an engine failure.

Leclerc had dominated practice and qualifying in Barcelona, though, and there are few tracks on F1’s schedule where starting first on the grid is so crucial to the outcome of the race as Monaco.

The Monegasque driver will have to overcome some wretched luck on his home circuit, however, after failing to finish the race on any of his three appearances in F1.

Here is everything you need to know:

What times is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Friday 27 May

  • FP1: 1pm
  • FP2: 4pm

Saturday 28 May

  • FP3: 12pm
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports will provide full coverage of all three practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

  • FP1: 12.30pm
  • FP2: 3.45pm
  • FP3: 11.45pm

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract

Red Bull team principal says Sergio Perez just needs to keep “doing what he’s doing” in order to bag a new contract.Perez current deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2022 season but he is racing well and it could see him continue at the team. He most recently won the Monaco Grand Prix but he also played a key part in Max Verstappen’s world title win in 2021.When asked what Perez needs to do to stay at Red Bull Horner said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live stream: How to watch French Open quarter-final online and on TV

Novak Djokovic faces Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals this evening. The hugely exciting contest pits the defending champion and world No 1 against the king of Roland Garros, with Nadal in pursuit of a record-extending 14th grand slam on clay. The Spaniard also now holds the all-time men’s grand slam record after his stunning victory at the Australian Open earlier this year, but Djokovic can match him on 21 slams should the Serbian prevail this week. The pair haven’t played each other since the semi-finals of this tournament last year when Djokovic won in four sets.Here is everything you need to know:When is it and what time does it start?The match is scheduled to begin at 7.45pm BST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday 31 May. How can I watch it online and on TV?All the day’s play will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 with coverage of Djokovic vs Nadal beginning at 7.30pm.OddsDjokovic - 4/9Nadal - 7/4Order of playCourt Philippe-ChatrierStarts at 11am BSTMartina Trevisan vs Leylah FernandezCoco Gauff vs Sloane StephensAlexander Zverev vs Carlos AlcarazNot before 7.45pm BSTNovak Djokovic vs Rafael NadalThe full schedule is available here.
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool: Authorities ‘deflecting responsibility’ for Champions League chaos

Liverpool have accused French authorities of trying to “deflect responsibility” for the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris.European governing body UEFA announced on Monday that an independent and comprehensive review will be conducted into the dangerous events outside the Stade de France.Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited in huge queues prior to the game against Real Madrid, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City want two more signings after Erling Haaland capture

What the papers sayManchester City are targeting two more signings after beating “every big team in the world” to Erling Haaland. According to the Daily Telegraph, Brighton’s 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds’ England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, are both in City’s sights.Manchester United, meanwhile, want talks with Ajax about Jurrien Timber, The Guardian reports. Erik Ten Hag is an admirer of the 20-year-old defender who has been valued at £43million by his current club.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes that Brazil forward Richarlison is considering his future at Everton with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all reportedly circling. The 25-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

673K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy