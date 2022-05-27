ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton star Ruby Barker in hospital for mental health issues: ‘I have been struggling’

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has shared that she is spending time in hospital to treat mental health struggles.

The actor is best known for her role as Marina Thompson in both seasons of Netflix ’s romantic period drama series.

On Thursday (26 May), she posted an almost six-minute long video telling fans that she’d been admitted into the hospital to focus on mental health recovery.

In her caption, she stated that mental health week was “every week” for her and that she’d been struggling ever since Bridgerton began in 2020.

“I am better. I’ve been really unwell for a really long time,” the actor said to the camera.

“I just want to be honest with everybody – I have been struggling. I’m in hospital at the minute, I’m going to get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life.”

Barker then explained that upon release, she’d be taking a break before resuming work, and directed a message to those watching who might be feeling similarly.

She said: “I want to encourage others: if you are struggling, please do yourself a favour and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself.

“It is mad out here! And sometimes you just have to take a break and say, ‘I can’t do this right now, I need support.’”

Later in the video , the actor shared that before facing her own struggles with mental health, she didn’t really pay much attention to the subject. She explained that she was “rage-filled, frustrated, angry”, before referring to familial trauma that had been passed down through generations: “All this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me.”

As well as this, she reassured her audience that going to the hospital was a positive move that has helped her reach a better place.

“I haven’t hit rock bottom; I’m on new heights,” she explained. “We really need to change the dialogue and think about our linguistics when we’re actually talking about mental health.”

Fans were quick to support Barker’s transparency with what she was experiencing, with many comments praising her courage and strength.

“You’re such a beautiful soul!” one fan replied. “Thank you for being open to sharing. Your message helps so many in need to hear this.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

