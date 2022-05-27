F1 practice today: What time is Monaco Grand Prix and how can I watch?

F1 returns to Monaco this week with Max Verstappen having asserted himself at the top of the drivers’ standings after a hat-trick of race wins.

The reigning world champion took full advantage of Charles Leclerc ’s engine failure in Barcelona last week and now leads the Ferrari driver by six points.

Leclerc has had wretched luck in the past on his home circuit in Monaco, failing to finish the race on all of his three F1 appearances and endured further embarrassment just a few weeks ago when he crashed a vintage Niki Lauda Ferrari into the barriers.

Mercedes come into the race with higher hopes after a much-improved outing in Spain but both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are a long way adrift already in the championship.

What times is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Friday 27 May

FP1: 1pm

FP2: 4pm

Saturday 28 May

FP3: 12pm

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports will provide full coverage of all three practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix .

FP1: 12.30pm

FP2: 3.45pm

FP3: 11.45pm

