Chenango Forks, NY

Takeaways from Chenango Forks' Section 4 Class D lacrosse title win over Chenango Valley

By Kevin Stevens, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

With Chenango Forks’ final Section 4 opponent soundly dispatched, senior/captain/strongman Tyler Hayes addressed just what these Blue Devils may be capable of as intersectional play awaits.

“Lord only knows. We’ve got to take it game-by-game but, I think we’ve got a pretty good shot,” said Hayes, one of two six-goal scorers Thursday in a 22-6 blitz past Chenango Valley for Section 4’s Class D championship.

It was 9-0 through a quarter and 19-3 midway through at Johnson City, where the Blue Devils improved to a 16-2 record they’ll bring into a June 1 state-playoff opener against Cazenovia or Lafayette at Cicero-North Syracuse. Those two are to oppose one another for Section 3’s championship Friday. The 4 vs. 3 winner will move along to a June 4 quarterfinal against Section 10’s champion at Potsdam High School.

Blue Devils overwhelmed CV early

This one got out of hand in a jiffy— not all that unexpectedly given a one-sided goal differential in the sides’ regular-season meetings.

It was 4-0 with just under four minutes elapsed, and 9-0 when Colby Fendick assisted Caden Olmstead from behind the goal for another late in the first quarter.

For Olmstead, that was a fourth goal in a span of under two minutes on his way to a six-goal afternoon. He proceeded to make it 19-3 with a low slinger of an overhead offering in the closing minute of the first half, set up by Fendick.

Warriors showed spunk

Chenango Valley strung three goals in a 2½-minute segment of the second quarter, Dominic Bevilacqua, Alex Jacobs and Mason Marinaro doing the honors to reduce the Warriors’ deficit to 13-3. But Forks responded by rattling off six scores in the closing 5:20 of the quarter— three in succession from Tyler Frost in under two minutes, two assisted by Hayes on near mirror-image plays.

“Defensively we showed up well,” said Blue Devils coach Dave Pavlick. “We played the zone well, broke down a little bit which is a problem, obviously, we’ve got to put 48 minutes together. Other than that, first quarter we came out strong, obviously offensively didn’t have any issues. We’ve got to continue that the rest of the way.

“Defenses are going to progressively get better. We’ve got to get a little bit smarter with the ball, take care of it a little bit, control the pace of the game.”

Challenges of Game 3 vs. CV

Challenges await in a championship game, despite one-sided regular-season outcomes and particularly against the cross-river rivals.

“It takes a lot, to keep them focused in practice every day, it is very difficult,” Pavlick said. “But I will give credit to the seniors we’ve got. They’ve been through this, there are some football guys, so we’ve got experience with that. They show up and work hard every day, that’s all we can ask. If we continue to do that, good things will happen, for sure.”

Said Hayes: “It’s pretty difficult. I’ve just got to be there to be a leader. These kids lean on me and Zander, the other captain, Pav’s a great coach. … We just came out here and played our game, got the job done.”

  • Thursday’s goal tally marked the 10th time this season the Blue Devils have exceeded 20 …
  • The Blue Devils’ losses were served up by Maine-Endwell (14-9 on April 2) and Rochester’s McQuaid Jesuit (15-7 on April 13) …
  • According to Forks’ record book, Olmstead eclipsed the 300-point plateau Thursday …

Coach Pavlick’s thoughts on this squad’s potential?

  • “I think if we mentally stay in the game, they can definitely go all the way. We’ve got to make sure we don’t have any mental lapses, between penalties and lapses on defense. We preach and preach and preach, defense wins championships and offense wins games.”

