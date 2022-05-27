ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Takeaways from Maine-Endwell's Section 4 Class C lacrosse title win over Johnson City

By Kevin Stevens, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Maine-Endwell’s boys trailed host Johnson City for all of a minute and 59 seconds Thursday on the way to a 15-5 victory and Section 4’s Class C lacrosse championship.

The difference was 6-1 a couple minutes into second-quarter play, clearly indicating the Spartans were likely bound for a third win against their neighboring rivals this spring.

Maine-Endwell’s 15-2 record reflects losses to Horseheads bookending regular-season play. Those Blue Raiders, No. 1 seed in a two-team Class B bracket, fell by 8-2 Thursday to Vestal.

Spartans coach Andy Ewing and staff will devote full attention to goings-on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse, where M-E’s opening-round state playoff opponent will be determined. Westhill and Syracuse CBA are to face off at 7 p.m. In order for M-E to keep this deal rolling?

“I think just believe,” Ewing said. “It’s a great bunch of kids, they move the ball well. They’re doing a great job right now and we’re just going to keep playing as long as we can. … Great senior bunch, I’m going to keep those guys around as long as I possibly can. Our motto is family, we say it every time, they’re all my boys.”

M-E in control throughout

Johnson City served M-E up a slice of how-do-you-do in the form of freshman Troeger Lombardini’s bulls-eyed bouncer with a scant 37 seconds elapsed.

What, M-E worry? Gabriel Thompson tied it 1:59 later and, 18 seconds thereafter, sizzled one home from the left wing and upper hand was the Spartans’ for keeps. Tyler Matthews similarly scored a pair in short order in that first period, and it was 4-1 through 12 minutes.

Just over three minutes into the second quarter, on the strength of goals by Iasiah Benjamin and Hayden Hollenbeck, respectively, M-E held a 6-1 advantage. And while that was whittled to 7-3 at the midway juncture, this one didn’t have the feel of a comeback by the second seed in a two-team bracket.

It became 10-4 in the closing minute of the third quarter when Aidan McHugh authoritatively split defenders and fired home from a dozen or so yards, and JC mustered one goal through conclusion.

Nonsense in late going

With the champion clearly decided in the latter going, contact grew needlessly excessive, the anxiety level bordering on uncomfortable for those observers wishing for nothing other than expiration of game clock before something senseless transpired to spoil the night. Input from "officials” in the stands was, naturally, of no help.

Thankfully, nothing particularly unsightly entered the picture.

“It’s always been a rivalry,” Ewing said. “Our last game of the year the last 5-6 years has been our SparCat as we call it. So, there’s that rivalry and then it comes down to, everybody wants to win. The past couple years it’s gotten a little chippy. It was kind of the same thing last year at the end, we’re just trying to keep everything under control, try to keep everybody healthy as long as we can.”

This & that

  1. Matthews closed with four goals, and Thompson, Hollenbeck, Nathan Fontaine and Will Napierala two each for the Spartans, which had defeated Johnson City by 18-14 and 19-9 this spring.

“Ball movement looked good as the game went on,” Ewing said. “At the beginning we weren’t moving off-ball as much as I think we should have, that’s what we were harping on through timeouts, through quarters, just make sure we’re active off the ball as well as with the ball in our stick.”

  1. Thursday’s contest marked the final scholastic showing for Johnson City’s Cade Dino, an All-American clearly among Section 4’s finest. He’ll next suit up for the Statesmen of Hobart.
  2. That bountiful group of players in M-E uniforms was fortified by seven promotes from the junior varsity, none of whom saw action Thursday.

