Vestal, NY

Goalie, defense sparkle as Vestal boys top Horseheads for fifth straight Section 4 title

By Andrew Legare, Elmira Star-Gazette
 4 days ago

Following Vestal's 8-2 win over Horseheads in the Section 4 Class B boys lacrosse final Thursday at Union-Endicott, Golden Bears midfielder Tyler Sholett patted goalie Rashee Shuler on the shoulder and praised him for making "about a million saves."

An exaggeration on Sholett's part, but to be fair it might have felt that way to Horseheads players who were having shots picked off repeatedly by the junior goalie. Shuler's effort paired with a defense that was physical, quick to the ball and willing to deflect several hard shots before they could make their way to Shuler.

In short, it was a defensive clinic from the Bears as they avenged an 8-7 loss from early in the season.

"It was just all over the place down there in the defensive half," Vestal coach Chris Dutkowsky said. "We had a good start offensively and we kind of sputtered. Our defense really picked us up, all over the place.

"They were all flying to the ball. The ball was on the ground. We had trouble picking it up sometimes, but we were always the first one to the ground ball. Everyone was recovering quick and on their toes. And Rashee had a great day in the cage. Just a fun game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkEwJ_0fs2nZrf00

Talking title

Vestal earned its fifth consecutive sectional championship and 10th in the last 11 seasons. The lone disruption came at the hands of Horseheads in the 2016 championship game.

"We were hungry. We wanted to win so bad," Sholett said. "I think we just came out with more energy today. ... We were so hyped for this game."

Star of the game

Shuler, a junior, was credited with 15 saves while surrendering just two goals, a save percentage you're more likely to see from a hockey goalie than lacrosse. Possession time also factored into Vestal limiting an offense with plenty of skill to a single goal in each half.

"I've been practicing for this moment all season," Shuler said. "It was just the same thing I try to do every game — save the ball. ... I just stayed big. I got my big body in front of it. That's all."

He praised the players surrounding him.

"They’re the best defenders I’ve ever had," Shuler said. "They do their jobs, they don’t let anyone get past them to shoot on me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8Rvw_0fs2nZrf00

Both coaches delivered accolades to the Vestal netminder.

"He’s been playing well. The last quarter of the season he’s really been on top of his game," Dutkowsky said. "We know when he gets in there he’s going to be stopping the ball. I’m not surprised."

Horseheads coach Jason Neubauer said Shuler "stood on his head," a term used when a goalie is at his best.

"Their faceoff kid and their goalie were the difference in the game," Neubauer said. "Their goalie was lights out. We found a way to get possessions and the goalie stopped most of the shots. I give a lot of credit to their team and their goalie and wish them good luck in the next round."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDWb7_0fs2nZrf00

Offensive leaders

Sammy Baek led second-seeded Vestal with three goals. Braden McMahon and Aidan Brunetti contributed two each, with the other goal coming from Patrick Carlton. Sholett dished out two assists.

The goals for top-seeded Horseheads (11-5) were provided by Landen Snyder and Patrick Carpenter.

Vestal scored the first three goals, then responded to Snyder's goal with three straight to close the first half with a 6-1 advantage.

Rematch went Vestal's way

Dutkowsky said Vestal has had a roller-coaster season but is a much different team now than it was early in the season. He said the Bears have tightened things up since losing to Horseheads and the defense is flying around now.

"Every year it’s a battle with them," he said of Horseheads. "We know regardless of who’s ranked higher, who has a better record, this game always ends up being a battle. That’s a good team. They’ve been playing very well all year. They beat a lot of teams we lost to, but our defense really stepped up today. It would be tough for anyone to get through that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20f9qt_0fs2nZrf00

Wrapping up Raiders' season

"I’m not frustrated. I think we’re disappointed it didn’t continue, but there’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of the year," Neubauer said.

"I’m fortunate to be able to watch this group grow together over the years and play together. A lot of them are going to go off and do fantastic things, whether it’s lacrosse or not. I think it’s disappointing I don’t get to keep watching them play, but I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the people they’ve become and how hard they play together."

More: Horseheads captures fifth straight Section 4 title in girls lacrosse

Quotable

On Vestal's continued success as a program: "We're just such a family here and we get so excited for every game that it's just so fun," Sholett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a4ua_0fs2nZrf00

Up next

Vestal (10-6) will meet the Section 3 champion in a state quarterfinal at 3 p.m. June 4 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

"We're just hyped up," Sholett said. "We have such team energy that we're ready for anyone."

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare . You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette:

