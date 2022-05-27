First American Equipment Finance repeats as Rochester Top Workplace winner

First American Equipment Finance, winner of the Rochester's Top Workplace award for Top Midsize Employer in 2021, has again taken first place in the category in 2022.

The Victor-based company provides financing to businesses across the country, helping institutions like colleges and hospitals procure capital investments; such as ventilators and MRI machines in the healthcare market, laptops for schools and other major projects including building renovations.

“We work with hospitals across the country to help them get the equipment they need, we've been serving the health-care market since the inception of the company 25 years ago.” said Alan Sikora, the company’s CEO.

While some employers have been reeling from the pinch of the labor market this year, First American has focused on providing the best experience possible for its workforce – to attract and retain talent.

Employees hit especially hard by the pandemic and its challenges are encouraged to seek a work-life balance.

“The pressure that the pandemic placed on caregivers, it was a real thing. Everyone is trying to balance being a good parent and an excellent colleague," Sikora said.

‘Culture and communications’ team helps find the way

To help, the company makes sure that they are flexible with work hours.

First American developed a “culture and communications team,” an employee-led group that has come up with ideas and offerings for their co-workers, who in turn help the business grow.

In addition to having access to an onsite fitness center, em ployees can hike nature trails connected to the office park – in the winter, snow shoes are available.

Furthering their focus on wellness, the company boasts a robust parental leave package; they subsidize daycare costs and provide fertility and adoption reimbursements.

Although First American has recently built their new Victor headquarters with the help of a “colleague lead” team that made design and technology choices, Sikora said that employees are not coming back to the office 100% of the time.

“We understand the world has changed,” Sikora said. “Most of our colleagues have come back three days a week.”

For those employees passionate about community service, the “Captain Your Cause” team helps amplify their reach. “We are committed to the community, and share our successes with those who need it most,” the CEO said.

First American has been growing by double digits every year for the past 5 years, said Sikora, who expressed that prioritizing employees has helped the business – and it shows.

“Our portfolio exceeded three billion for the first time,” he said.

“Our colleagues really care about their clients. We have been able to build new relationships over the years, while maintaining the ones already established, they do good work.”

About First American Equipment Finance

Founded: 1994

Headquarters: Fairport

Rochester-area employees: 253

Company's self-description: At First American, we provide project financing that helps organizations grow and achieve their goals. Through our people, technology, industry specialization and credibility through City National and RBC, we are dedicated to providing an exceptional client experience.

Our mission is to grow businesses by passionately and professionally earning long-term relationships. Our vision is to be the best company to work with. This requires building trust and working in close collaboration with our clients to meet their unique needs.

Website: www.faef.com/about/first-american

