On May 18, 2022, Mary S. Tillman passed away at the age of 98. Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, she came to California as a young girl during the Great Depression with her father and siblings. They were migrant workers in the fields for many years until they settled in Vista. This town was her home for almost 80 years. She attended Vista High School during its first years. Married at a small chapel in Las Vegas to Robert G. Tillman, in 1950, they raised a small but dedicated family.

VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO