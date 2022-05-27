ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville top moments from Day 3 Spring Fling: Reghan Grimes wins 2 more TSSAA titles

By Joseph Spears and Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO – It was a senior year to remember for Ravenwood senior Reghan Grimes .

Grimes finished off her high school career with two more TSSAA Class AAA state titles Thursday at MTSU's Dean A. Hayes Stadium, defending her championships in the shot put and the discus.

Grimes, the daughter of former Alabama athletes Reggie Grimes and Mikaela Perry-Grimes, finished this school year with a Class AAA volleyball state runner-up, trip to the Class 4A basketball sectionals and two track titles. She won the shot put with a throw of 39-feet-1 ¼ and the discus with a toss of 141-9.

"It's definitely big, even though it's not my main sport," Reghan said. "I put a lot of work into it. To see it pay off with four state championships is very nice."

Her win in the shot put came during a heavy rain with wind blowing it sideways.

"I feel so sorry for those girls that had to throw the shot in that," Reggie said. "It was really bad."

Reghan set a TSSAA state record in the discus earlier this month with a throw of 161-7. She signed to play basketball at Tennessee Tech in November. Reghan said she's been approached by Tennessee Tech track and field coaches to throw in college while also playing basketball.

Her family is chock full of athleticism. Her dad Reggie is a Metro Nashville Public Schools hall of famer and played college football at Alabama. Her mom was a sprinter at Alabama.

"It's really neat to see all of her hard wok pay off," her mom said. "It was a joy to see her get the state record. She's so laid back and humble. But when she got that state record throw she had all the emotions in like five seconds.

"She jumped up. She cheered. She cried. And then she was like, 'OK, I'm good.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2doH_0fs2mRuU00

Older sister Mayo Perry-Grimes won triple jump state titles in 2015 and 2016. And older brother Reggie Grimes II is a defensive end at Oklahoma.

"I got a Facebook memory earlier today that six years ago (Thursday) that my oldest was winning her second (state title) in a row," her dad said. "For her to do it six years later and to double is pretty cool."

Brentwood wins back-to-back titles

Brentwood came back to beat Memphis Central to win its second straight TSSAA Class AAA girls track team title. The Lady Bruins won with 68 points. Memphis Central with 59. Nolensville and Ravenwood tied for third with 53 points.

Brentwood was kick started in the pentathlon, finishing second and third. Sophie Yount was second with 3,080 points and Kiersten Bell was third with 3,060 points.

Yount was also third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.29), fourth in the 200 (25.25) and eighth in the long jump (15-10 ¼).

NEXT BIG THING: Meet Claire Stegall, the next big high school girls distance runner in Tennessee

SPORTS OVERLOAD: Get ready, TSSAA Spring Fling is about to explode with new sports on horizon | Kreager

Green Hill sweeps pole vault

Second-year Green Hill swept the pole vault event, winning both the Class AAA boys and girls events.

Kyler Nichols won the boys title, clearing 15-0. Carolina Bannach won the girls title with 11-0.

Both are juniors.

Jones brothers lead GCA back to championship

Malachi Jones missed last year's state soccer tournament but made up for that lost time recording a pair of assists i n a 3-0 win over Boyd Buchanan for the Division II-A title.

Malachi's brothers Levi and Zion each scored goals in the win with Levi assisting on Zion's goal as the Lions won their first championship since 2019.

Tennis athletes have huge day

Several Nashville area teams will play for championships Friday.

Ravenwood's Patrick Delves, Merrol Hyde's Tobias Mandeville and Ensworth's Hank Trondson will all compete for boys individual titles while Ravenwood's Grace Stout and Ensworth's Riley Collins both advanced to singles finals on the girls side.

Multiple doubles teams also advanced to Friday's finals with Merrol Hyde and Hume Fogg advancing on the boys side Summertown's and Franklin's doubles teams advanced on the girls side.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville top moments from Day 3 Spring Fling: Reghan Grimes wins 2 more TSSAA titles

Comments / 0

