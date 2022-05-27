How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. LSU baseball on TV, live stream in 2022 SEC Tournament

The Tennessee Vols and LSU baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Tennessee enters the contest 50-7 overall. Most recently, Tenessee defeated Vanderbilt 10-1 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

LSU comes into the matchup 38-18 overall. On Thursday, LSU beat Kentucky 11-6 in the SEC Tournament.

SEC Tournament: How to watch LSU vs. Tennessee baseball on TV, live stream

Game time: 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Friday, May 27

Location: Hoover, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast

Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach. Jay Johnson is the LSU baseball head coach.

