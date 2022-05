It's been an eventful weekend in Blueface's world with a series of events that were publicized across his social media accounts. The rapper's relationship with Chrisean Rock has made headlines in the past but on Saturday, she revealed that she got a portrait tattoo of Blueface's face on her neck. A little less than 48 hours later, it was reported that she had gotten into a scrap with Blueface's family.

