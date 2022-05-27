ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parole recommended for Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA parole board in California recommended that Patricia Krenwinkel, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer in the notorious 1969 killing spree, should be released, officials said Thursday. The decision will head to the Board of Parole Hearings Legal Division for review, a spokesperson for the California Department...

Comments / 13

Harry Callahan
3d ago

There's why we need the death penalty. There is no such thing in the country as life in prison. Strap 'em in, turn on the juice, and no worries.

TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
The Associated Press

Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California parole panel recommended the release of Patricia Krenwinkel for the first time Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of cult leader Charles Manson terrorized the state and she wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.
Fox News

California inmates in separate prisons killed in attacks

Two inmates in separate California prisons were killed this week in attacks by other inmates, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, died Thursday after he was attacked around 10 a.m. in a recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. He was treated for his injuries at the prison but died a short time later.
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
Hanford Sentinel

5 MS-13 defendants receive multiple life sentences for Santa Maria killings

Five members of MS-13 were sentenced to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole Monday after they were convicted last month of several killings they committed in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016. Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor sentenced each of the five defendants...
NBC News

Arizona puts inmate Clarence Dixon to death in state's first execution in 8 years

An Arizona man convicted in the slaying of a college student more than 40 years ago was put to death Wednesday in the state's first execution since 2014. A bid to spare the life of Clarence Dixon, 66, failed in the courts as his defense lawyers argued that it would be unconstitutional to kill Dixon because he was mentally unfit and unable to understand. His lawyers said Dixon had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, suffered from hallucinations and was blind and in frail health.
Vibe

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Employee To Receive $7 Million Settlement After Wrongful Conviction

Click here to read the full article. Grant Williams, a Staten Island native who spent 23 years incarcerated after being wrongly convicted of murder, has won a lawsuit against New York City. The 51-year-old was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a public housing complex in his hometown in 1996. He was paroled in 2019 and exonerated in July 2021. After being cleared of all charges, he sued the city and the Associated Press reported that the comptroller’s office has opted to settle his claim, rewarding Williams with $7 million.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Gets His Own Day In New York CityWu-Tang Clan...
