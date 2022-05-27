Criticism mounts over Uvalde police response during school shooting

The close community of Uvalde, Texas remains shocked, frustrated and angry after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. CBS News' Lilia Luciano spoke with Jessie Rodriguez, a father whose 10-year-old daughter Annabelle was killed in the shooting.
President Biden is met with protests as he travels to Uvalde, Texas. Also, millions of Americans are traveling this holiday weekend despite canceled flights and record-high gas prices. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Comments / 0