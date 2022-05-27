ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' gentleman's sweep thrills fans at Chase Center

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Warriors took care of business on...

CBS San Francisco

Injured Iguodala playing role of championship whisperer for NBA Finals-bound Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- While he may be sidelined with a neck injury, veteran Golden State forward Andre Iguodala still remains a key link in the playoff DNA that has driven the Warriors to this week's NBA Finals.It goes well beyond box scores and minutes played. If there is a thing called a championship whisperer, it is Iguodala."Andre in particular was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. "And he does it in a way only Andre can. With humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging."Amid...
NBC Sports

Bay Area vs. Beantown: Warriors get Celtics in NBA Finals

The Warriors had to wait a few extra days, but they now know the Boston Celtics will be coming to Chase Center for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Finals matchup was set Sunday night when the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in a heart-stopping Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena.
NBC Sports

Ron Adams believes Steph is 'the culture' of the Warriors

There’s really no debate when it comes to the unique talent that Steph Curry possesses. His elite, one-of-a-kind sharpshooting changed the game of basketball forever and has made him the greatest shooter of all time. However, this hasn’t been his most impressive shooting season. Still, Curry was awarded the...
ESPN

Golden State Warriors thankful for rest heading into NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have the gift of time as they head into the NBA Finals. After wrapping up their Western Conference finals series against the Dallas Mavericks in five games, the Warriors will have exactly one week of rest before Game 1 of the Finals, which tips off Thursday night.
