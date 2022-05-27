Warriors' gentleman's sweep thrills fans at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- While he may be sidelined with a neck injury, veteran Golden State forward Andre Iguodala still remains a key link in the playoff DNA that has driven the Warriors to this week's NBA Finals.It goes well beyond box scores and minutes played. If there is a thing called a championship whisperer, it is Iguodala."Andre in particular was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. "And he does it in a way only Andre can. With humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging."Amid...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO