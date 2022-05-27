ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Alliance's Memorial Day activities stretch over weekend

By The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
Memorial Day activities in Alliance will stretch throughout the weekend, with plenty of opportunity for volunteers to help out.

The rain date for the Memorial Day Committee to place flags on veterans' graves at Alliance City Cemetery on West Vine Street is 8 a.m. Saturday. Contact Marikay Colbert at 330-823-5150 for change information due to weather. Flags will be removed at 8 a.m. June 11 if they are dry.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Thomas A. Mangino Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans and any others interested will place flags on veterans graves at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery in Alliance.

Boy Scout Troop 101 will place flags at Mount Union Cemetery.

At 7 a.m. Monday, the Memorial Day Committee and others interested in helping will decorate the Veterans Pavilion for holiday program and help with logistics.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the honor guard will march from the American Legion to Freedom Square for a brief 9:15 a.m. Veteran's Council ceremony.

Participants in the Memorial Day Parade on East Main Street in Alliance will begin lining up at East Main and Linden Avenue. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and travels from Main and Linden to Union Avenue, north to Diehl Court, west on Vine Street, and finally arriving about 11 a.m. at Alliance City Cemetery. Brian Cowgill of the U.S. Army is the honorary parade marshal.

Scheduled to speak during the program is De Ann M. Williams, a Massillon native who is a veteran of of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

Williams joined the Army in November 1986, and served various posts, including stops at Fort Clayton, Panama; Fort Detrick, Maryland; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Camp Coiner, Korea. She completed her active duty service in March 1994.

Williams enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve in March 2000, serving with the Judge Advocate General Corps. She also served three deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. After 23 years, she retired in July 2015 as a legalman senior chief petty officer.

She now serves as executive director of Stark County Veterans Service Commission.

Those who attend the cemetery ceremony are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Seating for 100 will be provided. Should it rain, the program is to be held at Firehouse Theatre, at 450 E. Market St.

