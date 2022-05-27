ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Bowie evens series with Shallowater with a 14-7 victory in Game 2

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3QYn_0fs2kHOs00

AMARILLO – Bowie staved off elimination once again Friday, pounding Shallowater for a 14-7 victory in Game 2 of a Region I-3A semifinal series at Hodgetown Stadium. The win sends the series to a decisive Game 3 set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

The Rabbits were put on the brink of elimination with a 6-2 loss to Shallowater in Game 1 Thursday night.

Bowie is now 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.

The Rabbits lost the first game of its bi-district series with Early, only to win the next two and advance.

Last week, the Rabbits lost Game 2 to Wall, pushing the series to Game 3, which they won 12-0.

Shallowater outhit Bowie 11-6 Thursday with neither team picking up an extra-base hit. The Mustangs also scored two runs on two Bowie errors.

Brandt Carter and Raston Copeland each had three hits for the Mustangs, with Carter driving in a pair of runs. Copeland scored once and drove in another run.

Kynan Demoss was the Rabbits top batter, as he has been for the entire postseason, going 2 for 2 with a walk. Bowie drew five walks and had one hit batter, giving it plenty of baserunners.

Bowie came out swinging Friday morning and mounted a 9-2 lead after three innings.

Jacob Fallis led the Rabbits at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Demoss was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Cade Thompson and Colton Richey each had two hits with two runs and an RBI.

Kawlyer Swearingin got the win on the mound, allowing seven runs – three earned – on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Demoss pitched a shutout inning to finish the game, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout.

REGION I-3A SEMIFINALS

Shallowater 6, Bowie 2

Shallowater   120   120   0   -6   11   0

Bowie   010   010   0   -2   6   2

W: Chase Blackburn. L: Carson Sanders.

Leading hitters: (S) Raston Copeland 3x5, run, RBI; Brandt Carter 3x3, 2 RBI; Cutter Watson 2x3, run, 2 RBI; (B) Kynan Demoss 2x2.

Top pitchers: (S) Blackburn 7 IP, 6 hits, 5 BB, 2 ER, 7 K; (B) Colton Richey 2.1 IP, hit, 2 BB, 0 runs.

Note: Shallowater leads series 1-0.

Bowie 14, Shallowater 7

Bowie   216   041   0   -14   15   3

Shallowater   101   203   0   -7   11   5

W: Kawlyer Swearingin. L: Matthew Hayne.

2B: (B) Jacob Fallis, Devin Melton, Colton Richey; (S) Kohle Kerin 2. 3B: (B) Carson Sanders; (S) Raston Copeland.

Leading hitters: (B) Fallis 3x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kynan Demoss 2x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cade Thompson 2x4, 2 runs, RBI; (S) Copeland 3x5, 2 RBI; Huston Briseno 3x4; Brooks Carter 2x4, 2 RBI.

Top pitchers: (B) Swearingin 6 IP, 10 hits, 3 BB, 7 runs, 3 ER, 3 K; Demoss IP, hit, 0 BB, 0 runs, K.

Note: The series is tied 1-1.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bowie evens series with Shallowater with a 14-7 victory in Game 2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, TX
Sports
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Bowie, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Blackburn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy