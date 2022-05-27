Bowie evens series with Shallowater with a 14-7 victory in Game 2

AMARILLO – Bowie staved off elimination once again Friday, pounding Shallowater for a 14-7 victory in Game 2 of a Region I-3A semifinal series at Hodgetown Stadium. The win sends the series to a decisive Game 3 set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

The Rabbits were put on the brink of elimination with a 6-2 loss to Shallowater in Game 1 Thursday night.

Bowie is now 4-0 in elimination games this postseason.

The Rabbits lost the first game of its bi-district series with Early, only to win the next two and advance.

Last week, the Rabbits lost Game 2 to Wall, pushing the series to Game 3, which they won 12-0.

Shallowater outhit Bowie 11-6 Thursday with neither team picking up an extra-base hit. The Mustangs also scored two runs on two Bowie errors.

Brandt Carter and Raston Copeland each had three hits for the Mustangs, with Carter driving in a pair of runs. Copeland scored once and drove in another run.

Kynan Demoss was the Rabbits top batter, as he has been for the entire postseason, going 2 for 2 with a walk. Bowie drew five walks and had one hit batter, giving it plenty of baserunners.

Bowie came out swinging Friday morning and mounted a 9-2 lead after three innings.

Jacob Fallis led the Rabbits at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Demoss was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Cade Thompson and Colton Richey each had two hits with two runs and an RBI.

Kawlyer Swearingin got the win on the mound, allowing seven runs – three earned – on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Demoss pitched a shutout inning to finish the game, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout.

REGION I-3A SEMIFINALS

Shallowater 6, Bowie 2

Shallowater 120 120 0 -6 11 0

Bowie 010 010 0 -2 6 2

W: Chase Blackburn. L: Carson Sanders.

Leading hitters: (S) Raston Copeland 3x5, run, RBI; Brandt Carter 3x3, 2 RBI; Cutter Watson 2x3, run, 2 RBI; (B) Kynan Demoss 2x2.

Top pitchers: (S) Blackburn 7 IP, 6 hits, 5 BB, 2 ER, 7 K; (B) Colton Richey 2.1 IP, hit, 2 BB, 0 runs.

Note: Shallowater leads series 1-0.

Bowie 14, Shallowater 7

Bowie 216 041 0 -14 15 3

Shallowater 101 203 0 -7 11 5

W: Kawlyer Swearingin. L: Matthew Hayne.

2B: (B) Jacob Fallis, Devin Melton, Colton Richey; (S) Kohle Kerin 2. 3B: (B) Carson Sanders; (S) Raston Copeland.

Leading hitters: (B) Fallis 3x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kynan Demoss 2x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cade Thompson 2x4, 2 runs, RBI; (S) Copeland 3x5, 2 RBI; Huston Briseno 3x4; Brooks Carter 2x4, 2 RBI.

Top pitchers: (B) Swearingin 6 IP, 10 hits, 3 BB, 7 runs, 3 ER, 3 K; Demoss IP, hit, 0 BB, 0 runs, K.

Note: The series is tied 1-1.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Bowie evens series with Shallowater with a 14-7 victory in Game 2