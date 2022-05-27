Oakland Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown. Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area. A KTVU photographer on the scene saw a black object in the middle of the...
BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
OAKLAND -- Police were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning. The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police. Officers and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated as suspicious, but police did not release any information about how the person may have died. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office...
Police in Gilroy say they have safely located an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon after his family said he had run away. Leo Barradas was returned to his family as of 7:55 p.m., according to police.
"People who give tandem rides here are typically instructors, or pretty advanced flyers," a long-time paraglider who asked to remain anonymous told ABC7 News. He described the hang-gliding and paragliding community in the Bay Area as pretty tight knit.
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday.
Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital.
Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident.
Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open.
“Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday.
Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
Belmont police said they are looking for a man caught on video sticking stickers on stop signs about masking and vaccination. They said the bearded man had his dog with him when he vandalized the signs.
Vacaville police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they say shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration, according to the police department. Officers on scene responded to hearing a gunshot at 7:44 p.m. and found the Fairfield man with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
A man died and a woman was injured in a hang-gliding accident Monday at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas, authorities said. The Milpitas Fire Department released a few more details about the crash at approximately 8:25 p.m., including that the woman involved in the crash was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street but now has been found as of 7:55 p.m. He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown […]
One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said. Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane.
Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A driver who may have been intoxicated died in a crash that left three children from his car and another driver with major injuries late Sunday on State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported about...
An Oakland police car was stolen while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday night. The suspect hopped into the cruiser around 8:30 p.m. as officers responded to the call about an assault on Lake Park Avenue. The thief, identified only as a man, was chased by police to...
HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
Comments / 1