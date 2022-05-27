ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Police Department is asking the community and media to help them locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday....

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigating 'suspicious death' downtown

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said Monday they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in downtown. Police taped off a large area on Jackson and 13th, and asked the public to avoid the area. A KTVU photographer on the scene saw a black object in the middle of the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police looking for missing woman

BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley Police are looking for 68-year-old Syth Hershey, who has been missing from her home on the 1700 block of Russell Street since Friday morning. Hershey is described as a white female of medium build, 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black beanie with gray stripes, a […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body found near Oakland's Lake Merritt; death investigated as suspicious

OAKLAND -- Police were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning. The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police. Officers and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated as suspicious, but police did not release any information about how the person may have died. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Body Found in Antioch Marina: Police

A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Found Safe in Gilroy: Police

Police in Gilroy say they have safely located an 11-year-old boy who had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon after his family said he had run away. Leo Barradas was returned to his family as of 7:55 p.m., according to police.
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Oakland Pd
KTVU FOX 2

Belmont police looking for stop sign vandal

Belmont police said they are looking for a man caught on video sticking stickers on stop signs about masking and vaccination. They said the bearded man had his dog with him when he vandalized the signs.
BELMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vacaville Police Arrest Man in Shooting at Fiesta Day Celebration

Vacaville police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they say shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration, according to the police department. Officers on scene responded to hearing a gunshot at 7:44 p.m. and found the Fairfield man with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Hang-Gliding Accident at Park in Milpitas

A man died and a woman was injured in a hang-gliding accident Monday at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas, authorities said. The Milpitas Fire Department released a few more details about the crash at approximately 8:25 p.m., including that the woman involved in the crash was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy reported missing in Gilroy now found

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street but now has been found as of 7:55 p.m. He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown […]
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

1 in Custody Following Pursuit Involving Stolen OPD Patrol Car in East Bay

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving a stolen patrol car in the East Bay Friday night, Oakland police said. Oakland Police said that around 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Lake Park Ave to investigate an unrelated assault. That's when a person stole a marked patrol car and took off.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN) – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Saturday morning in Pacifica, police said. The crash was reported about 10:51 a.m. near the intersection of Linda Mar Boulevard and Alicante Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma center but died from his injuries, police said. His name has […]
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police car allegedly stolen while officers investigate other crime

An Oakland police car was stolen while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday night. The suspect hopped into the cruiser around 8:30 p.m. as officers responded to the call about an assault on Lake Park Avenue. The thief, identified only as a man, was chased by police to...
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy