ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Democrat

Talbot DSS introduces Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago

EASTON — In an effort to help eligible families in Talbot County, the county’s Department of Social Services is providing funds to cover water bills through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded water assistance program designed to help families pay their water and wastewater bills. In Talbot County, the program is funded through September 2023, said Juana Blue, assistant director for the family investment administration of the department.

Blue shared information about the program with the Talbot County Council at the Tuesday, May 24 council meeting.

Talbot County received just over $72,000 in direct service funds for the arrearages, Blue said. The program began in February 2022 and is funded until Sept. 30, 2023 or until funds are exhausted.

The program provides individuals with a one-time payment of $100 to up to $2,000 in arrearage payments for any water disconnects and is first come, first served. The grant is paid toward residential water and/or wastewater arrearages that are more than 30 days past due and owe at least $100.

Blue said that the department does see requests for smaller amounts, but they work to provide assistance in finding other resources in case residents receive a larger bill later. Regardless of the amount the department is able to pay, it is only a one-time payment, she said.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be Maryland residents, be responsible for the water or wastewater bill, live at the property where assistance is being requested and meet the program’s income criteria.

Households with at least one member currently receiving benefits from the Office of Home Energy Programs, Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA/TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), means-tested veterans programs or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) are automatically eligible.

Individuals interested in applying for the program can apply online at mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us or submit paper applications to the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easton#Bills#Dss#Talbot Dss#Lihwap#The Talbot County Council
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
290
Followers
373
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy