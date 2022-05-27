Talbot DSS introduces Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

EASTON — In an effort to help eligible families in Talbot County, the county’s Department of Social Services is providing funds to cover water bills through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded water assistance program designed to help families pay their water and wastewater bills. In Talbot County, the program is funded through September 2023, said Juana Blue, assistant director for the family investment administration of the department.

Blue shared information about the program with the Talbot County Council at the Tuesday, May 24 council meeting.

Talbot County received just over $72,000 in direct service funds for the arrearages, Blue said. The program began in February 2022 and is funded until Sept. 30, 2023 or until funds are exhausted.

The program provides individuals with a one-time payment of $100 to up to $2,000 in arrearage payments for any water disconnects and is first come, first served. The grant is paid toward residential water and/or wastewater arrearages that are more than 30 days past due and owe at least $100.

Blue said that the department does see requests for smaller amounts, but they work to provide assistance in finding other resources in case residents receive a larger bill later. Regardless of the amount the department is able to pay, it is only a one-time payment, she said.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be Maryland residents, be responsible for the water or wastewater bill, live at the property where assistance is being requested and meet the program’s income criteria.

Households with at least one member currently receiving benefits from the Office of Home Energy Programs, Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA/TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), means-tested veterans programs or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) are automatically eligible.

Individuals interested in applying for the program can apply online at mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us or submit paper applications to the Talbot County Department of Social Services.