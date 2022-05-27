Standing physician orders did not improve guideline adherence in prescriptions to prevent febrile neutropenia

A team of researchers from the University of Waikato, Auckland University of Technology and the University of Auckland, all in New Zealand, has found that women tend to experience more long-term negative impacts from mild concussions than men. In their paper published on the open-access site PLOS ONE, the researchers describe their study of people across New Zealand who had experienced one or more concussions and the symptoms they were experiencing eight years later.

