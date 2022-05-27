ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Standing physician orders did not improve guideline adherence in prescriptions to prevent febrile neutropenia

By SWOG Cancer Research Network
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Medical guidelines for the prophylactic use of colony-stimulating factors (CSFs) to prevent febrile neutropenia (FN) in patients starting chemotherapy are frequently not followed. Researchers from the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a clinical trials group funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), tested whether incorporating guideline recommendations as standing physician orders embedded...

medicalxpress.com

#Cancer Research#Febrile Neutropenia#Adherence#Prescriptions#Guideline#Fn#Csf#Asco#Tracer#Ncorp
