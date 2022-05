I remember it like it was yesterday — my boyfriend and I had been dating for a few months and we decided to take a trip to Vegas. Something that we both share is an intense love for the NBA, and we happened to schedule our trip during Game 7 of the 2016 finals. Needless to say, we stayed in our hotel room to watch the Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers before hitting the town for the night. The game did not disappoint ?- full of lead changes, incredible plays and the historic block on Andre Iguodala by LeBron James. The Cavaliers went on to defeat the Warriors 93-89, infamously coming back from a 3-1 deficit and I remember thinking, ?How the hell did that happen??

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO