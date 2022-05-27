ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain, yields fall as Fed rate hike bets ease

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Improved risk sentiment aids Asian stocks * South Korea's won up 0.9% to hit 1-month high * Yuan bucks regional trend and trades lower * Thailand's exports for April miss estimates By Harish Sridharan May 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Friday as the dollar weaknened, while benchmark bond yields in several countries fell on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its tightening cycle later this year. Yields on Indonesia's historically high-yielding debt fell to 7.118%, its lowest since May 9, while the yield on Malaysia's benchmark 10-year note hit its trough since mid-April. Minutes from the Fed's May meeting, released Wednesday, showed most participants believed 50 basis-point hikes would be appropriate at the June and July policy meetings, but many thought big, early hikes would allow room to pause later in the year to assess the effects of that policy tightening. "Lower U.S. yields and a weaker dollar are generally conducive for inflows into emerging market portfolio assets," said Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. "There are certainly some temporary signs of a return of flows into Asia's bond and equity markets and that is helping currencies," he added. South Korea's won firmed 0.9% to its highest in a month, while the Indonesian rupiah, Taiwanese dollar and Malaysian ringgit were up between 0.4% and 0.5%. Stocks in Asia were also on track to close the week on a strong note, buoyed by an overnight relief rally on Wall Street, with investors taking comfort from strong results for regional technology firms and U.S. retailers. Taiwan shares jumped 1.9%, recording their best session since mid-March, while shares in Jakarta gained 1.7% to hit their highest since May 9. The yuan, which has underperformed among Asia currencies this week, was flat, as new data highlighted the challenges confronting the country's economy. Profits at China's industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April as high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by COVID-19 curbs squeezing margins and disrupted factory activity. "There is growing pessimism about China... and hopes for a rebound hinge on a reopening of the economy from severe COVID restrictions," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The fog of uncertainty is very thick," he added. The won led gains among regional currencies, a day after the country's central bank delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes and forecast further aggressive increases to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs. Thailand's exports in April rose 9.9% from a year earlier, short of a forecasted 14.6% rise in a Reuters poll. Stocks and the baht both inched up 0.1%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Stocks in Jakarta hit highest since May 9 ** Taiwanese dollar hits highest since April 26 ** Yield on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year notes hits 2-1/2 week low Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0557 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.24 -9.27 0.56 -7.08 China -0.05 -5.73 0.17 -14.05 India -0.07 -4.25 0.51 -6.35 Indonesia +0.41 -2.20 1.64 6.30 Malaysia +0.39 -4.91 -0.18 -1.86 Philippines +0.13 -2.45 0.65 -6.09 S.Korea +0.93 -5.30 0.88 -11.50 Singapore +0.14 -1.58 0.44 3.19 Taiwan +0.47 -5.71 1.86 -10.72 Thailand +0.09 -2.28 0.07 -1.38 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Yuan#Fed#Asian#The U S Federal Reserve#Td Securities#Indonesian#Taiwanese#Malaysian
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

Marketmind: Fever pitch

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee. Perhaps it is fitting that a month that has seen such a remarkable swing in interest rate expectations for the major economies is ending on the same note that kicked this off: soaring price pressures. German consumer prices rose...
STOCKS
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the losses amid caution over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at 27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses. “Japanese market rose on Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

* Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with Hernandez * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease (Adds comments; updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. The peso gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014. The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday. On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. "The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. "Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left." The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.80 2.17 MSCI LatAm 2459.27 -1.13 Brazil Bovespa 110905.03 -0.93 Mexico IPC 52149.34 -0.6 Chile IPSA 5384.64 -0.04 Argentina MerVal 93195.86 -0.52 Colombia COLCAP 1532.31 1.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7531 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.5390 0.13 Chile peso 830.9 -0.60 Colombia peso 3792.95 3.52 Peru sol 3.685 0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.0000 -0.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.23 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Japan May consumer confidence improves for 2nd month

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence index rose in May for a second straight month, the government said on Tuesday, as households enjoyed the first restriction-free spring holiday season since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy