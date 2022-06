Congratulations to the Phoenix College Women’s Softball Team!. The Bears have secured their tenth NCJAA title—their second national championship in two years. The Bears took the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA), Division II Championship trophy on Sun, May 29. The explosive 13-5 win against Oklahoma’s Murray State College (MSC) at Choccolocco Park, in Oxford, AL, made the Bears back-to-back champions for their 2021 and 2022 seasons.

1 DAY AGO