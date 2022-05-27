ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Punta Gorda/ Englewood Beach welcomes largest family-friendly fishing competition

bocabeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is excited to once again partner with CCA Florida as a destination sponsor of the STAR fishing competition,” said Tourism Director Sean...

bocabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Fisherman spots whale shark feeding on plankton off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Popular Lighthouse Cafe Adding Outdoor Seating

The Lighthouse Café, a second-generation family-owned restaurant on the east end of Sanibel, has been approved to add outdoor seating to its historic dining scene. The historic Lighthouse Cafe was granted outdoor seating by Planning Commission. SC photo by Dorothy Wallace. The café dates back to the mid 1950s,...
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punta Gorda, FL
Lifestyle
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Charlotte County, FL
Lifestyle
WINKNEWS.com

Memorial Day events in Southwest Florida

Below is a list of alternate schedules and special events taking place throughout Southwest Florida for Memorial Day. Cape Coral City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday for regular operating hours. Trash collection services will be delayed by one day for the entire week.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sheba gets adopted, finding a forever home

Sheba, the abused dog, has a new chance at life and love, now that she’s been adopted by a new family. A video began circling around social media catching Sheba getting beaten in the back of a car at a Racetrac in South Fort Myers. Now, Sheba has a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch engineer wants to revolutionize air conditioning industry

It can be hard to put a price on a dream, unless you are paying for rent and the materials to make one come true. Lakewood Ranch's Eric Coffin said he can almost touch his dream now that he has been building a 3-ton, natural gas driven air conditioner for residential application called "Quad-Gen." He said the system, being built at his office/shop on Lena Road, will reduce by 50% the carbon footprint of current electrical air conditioners and can be operated at a quarter of the cost.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Charlotte#Cca
happeningsmagazine.net

Sinatra tribute on Father’s Day in Punta Gorda

Get ready for the ultimate Frank Sinatra concert experience for a classy evening at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in downtown Punta Gorda. A Sinatra tribute concert will take place on Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Treat your father (and family)...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Gator shuts down Warm Mineral Springs Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port’s Parks & Rec Department has reported that Warm Mineral Springs Park was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to an alligator being in the area. According to officials, low water levels in the area have caused wildlife to search for new bodies of...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Fishing
Longboat Observer

New Lakewood Ranch funeral home on the cutting edge

The organ definitely will be a thing of the past when Robert Toale & Sons hosts an open house for its new 7,000-square-foot Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch. Those heavy, deep — and somewhat depressing — tones will give way to the rock and blues of the popular regional band, Kettle of Fish. Those who visit will be treated to craft beer, spirits and barbecue. The party is on.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar high-tech cancer facility set to break ground

A prominent spot in Southwest Florida, the northwest corner of Estero Parkway and Three Oaks Parkway, is about to become a big-time shot across the bow in the battle to treat cancer. It’s there, on 4.4 acres at 9961 Estero Oaks Drive, where Southwest Florida Proton, affiliated with Advocate Radiation...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy