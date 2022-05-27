What did you expect after 40 years of lies?

Thom Hartmann, writing for Raw Story, asks Republican voters: What did you expect? When the NRA and the GOP said more guns would make America safer, did you really think we would have fewer gun deaths? Gun deaths in 2020 were higher than any year since 1968. The 2020 total was a 25% increase from 2015 and 43% higher than a decade ago. More guns equals more deaths.

When Donald Trump said COVID-19 was “just a flu” at the same time he was telling insiders it was a killer, at the same time he pushed refusing to wear a mask, did you think it was some kind of declaration of manliness? Did you really think that “herd…uh…thinking” would protect us, when the Centers for Disease Control was issuing dire warnings about the threat? We’ve lost more than a million people to COVID-19 now and millions more to debilitating health conditions. Do you still think Trump was protecting us?

When Trump urged thousands of supporters to attack the Capitol to overturn the election so he could become a dictator like Vladimir Putin, did you really expect that our country would be better run by billionaire oligarchs? When five Republican-appointed justices ruled in the Citizens United decision that billionaires and big corporations bribing politicians was just a First Amendment right, did you really think that would promote better government? Did you not see that it would allow con men and grifters to take over our democracy?

When Republicans from Reagan to Trump railed against “big government” regulation of banks, utilities, air quality and water pollution — allowing big corporations to dump poisons and pollutants into our waterways — and restricted Medicaid, unemployment benefits and disability assistance, did you think that was going to make our country healthier and stronger?

When Republicans from Reagan to Trump told us that if we just gave trillions in tax cuts and subsidies to major corporations and our richest people, it would trickle down to the rest of us, did you really believe them? Did you really think those corporations were going to pass their tax savings and subsidies down to you in the form of pay raises? How has that worked out for you?

When Republicans told you that private, for-profit electric companies could provide cheaper, more reliable power, did you believe them? When Texas privatized the power grid that left thousands without power and hundreds frozen in their beds after a winter storm? And after the storm passed, those who were able to get power were stuck with thousands of dollars in electric bills, because the state gave the utility company the right to increase the rates during periods of high demand. Did you think that’s OK?

When Reagan and every Republican politician since him told you that destroying labor unions instead of regulating them would be a good thing, did you really think that giving workers no power against huge corporations would result in a stronger economy? Or fair wages or safe working conditions?

When Trump tried to cut food stamps to a million people in the middle of a pandemic made worse by his inaction, when more than 10 million jobs were lost as a result of the pandemic, did you think it was a good idea to force people back to jobs? In the face of a disease that could kill them?

When Reagan’s Interior Secretary James Watt said it was fine to sell off federal lands for pennies to giant mining and drilling companies, did you really think it would help our public lands? When Trump’s Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, a coal industry lobbyist, did the same, did you think that massive campaign donations didn’t play a part? Bernhardt has now been referred to the Justice Department for corruption — for taking bribes from an Arizona builder.

When oil company shills told us that global warming is a myth and Republican politicians echoed them, did you really believe that burning fossil fuels and throwing poisons in the air would not have consequences? That our scientists were not telling the truth? That it was a good idea to ignore their warnings?

Republican politicians have been lying to voters for 40 years — from Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” to Reagan’s “Supply Side Economics,” right up to today with Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. They’re all lies, to disguise the truth: that the GOP worships money and power and they put money and power above the safety, security, health and welfare of Americans, and they have been doing it for decades.

So does anyone still believe that the current Republican party is working for us?

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.