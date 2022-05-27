ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

What did you expect after 40 years of lies?

By By Martha Johnson Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Thom Hartmann, writing for Raw Story, asks Republican voters: What did you expect? When the NRA and the GOP said more guns would make America safer, did you really think we would have fewer gun deaths? Gun deaths in 2020 were higher than any year since 1968. The 2020 total was a 25% increase from 2015 and 43% higher than a decade ago. More guns equals more deaths.

When Donald Trump said COVID-19 was “just a flu” at the same time he was telling insiders it was a killer, at the same time he pushed refusing to wear a mask, did you think it was some kind of declaration of manliness? Did you really think that “herd…uh…thinking” would protect us, when the Centers for Disease Control was issuing dire warnings about the threat? We’ve lost more than a million people to COVID-19 now and millions more to debilitating health conditions. Do you still think Trump was protecting us?

When Trump urged thousands of supporters to attack the Capitol to overturn the election so he could become a dictator like Vladimir Putin, did you really expect that our country would be better run by billionaire oligarchs? When five Republican-appointed justices ruled in the Citizens United decision that billionaires and big corporations bribing politicians was just a First Amendment right, did you really think that would promote better government? Did you not see that it would allow con men and grifters to take over our democracy?

When Republicans from Reagan to Trump railed against “big government” regulation of banks, utilities, air quality and water pollution — allowing big corporations to dump poisons and pollutants into our waterways — and restricted Medicaid, unemployment benefits and disability assistance, did you think that was going to make our country healthier and stronger?

When Republicans from Reagan to Trump told us that if we just gave trillions in tax cuts and subsidies to major corporations and our richest people, it would trickle down to the rest of us, did you really believe them? Did you really think those corporations were going to pass their tax savings and subsidies down to you in the form of pay raises? How has that worked out for you?

When Republicans told you that private, for-profit electric companies could provide cheaper, more reliable power, did you believe them? When Texas privatized the power grid that left thousands without power and hundreds frozen in their beds after a winter storm? And after the storm passed, those who were able to get power were stuck with thousands of dollars in electric bills, because the state gave the utility company the right to increase the rates during periods of high demand. Did you think that’s OK?

When Reagan and every Republican politician since him told you that destroying labor unions instead of regulating them would be a good thing, did you really think that giving workers no power against huge corporations would result in a stronger economy? Or fair wages or safe working conditions?

When Trump tried to cut food stamps to a million people in the middle of a pandemic made worse by his inaction, when more than 10 million jobs were lost as a result of the pandemic, did you think it was a good idea to force people back to jobs? In the face of a disease that could kill them?

When Reagan’s Interior Secretary James Watt said it was fine to sell off federal lands for pennies to giant mining and drilling companies, did you really think it would help our public lands? When Trump’s Interior Secretary, David Bernhardt, a coal industry lobbyist, did the same, did you think that massive campaign donations didn’t play a part? Bernhardt has now been referred to the Justice Department for corruption — for taking bribes from an Arizona builder.

When oil company shills told us that global warming is a myth and Republican politicians echoed them, did you really believe that burning fossil fuels and throwing poisons in the air would not have consequences? That our scientists were not telling the truth? That it was a good idea to ignore their warnings?

Republican politicians have been lying to voters for 40 years — from Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” to Reagan’s “Supply Side Economics,” right up to today with Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. They’re all lies, to disguise the truth: that the GOP worships money and power and they put money and power above the safety, security, health and welfare of Americans, and they have been doing it for decades.

So does anyone still believe that the current Republican party is working for us?

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
David Bernhardt
Person
Thom Hartmann
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Labor Union#Raw Story#Gop#Capitol#Citizens United#Republicans
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
212
Followers
421
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy