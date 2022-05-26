ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Proteomic phenotype of cerebral organoids derived from autism spectrum disorder patients reveal disrupted energy metabolism, cellular components, and biological processes

By Mirolyuba Ilieva
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way in which brain morphology and proteome are remodeled during embryonal development, and how they are linked to the cellular metabolism, could be a key for elucidating the pathological mechanisms of certain neurodevelopmental disorders. Cerebral organoids derived from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) patients were generated to capture critical time-points in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Clinical utility of genomic analyses and polygenic risk scores for aortic diseases

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Rupture or dissection of the aorta is often fatal. Tcheandjieu and colleagues now identify key pathways underlying aortic dilatation, a common prelude to acute aortic events, and assess the utility of a polygenic risk score to identify those at highest risk of aortic death in whom prophylactic surgical repair may be beneficial.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Differential expression of gene co-expression networks related to the mTOR signaling pathway in bipolar disorder

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The main corresponding author's (Sanghyeon Kim; kims@stanleyresearch.org) email link was missing. We apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. Department of Convergence Biomedical Science, College of Medicine, Inje University, 75 Bokji-ro, Busnajin-gu, Busan, 47392, Republic of Korea.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Mental Disorder#Biol#Phenotype#Atp#Rac1 Cdc42
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insight into redox regulation of apoptosis in cancer cells with multiparametric live-cell microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08509-1, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the in-text citations. "It has been suggested that cisplatin-induced ROS generation occurs as a consequence of its direct effect on mitochondrial DNA, resulting in impairment of ETC protein synthesis21 and enhanced...
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Blood Type?

Many people are unsure of their blood types. You may not know that your blood type can make you more susceptible to certain medical conditions. A blood type chart can help you figure out what blood type you have. Blood type categorizes blood by what it contains. This includes the...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer’s risk in half

JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Does Coffee Affect Your Blood Pressure?

If you can't get out the door in the morning without a cup of dark roast, you're not alone. According to the National Coffee Association's spring 2022 trend report, Americans drink about two cups of coffee each, daily—that's 517 million cups of coffee total per day. But is your caffeine intake impacting your blood pressure? It's a natural question, considering the fact that caffeine can make our tickers go pitter-patter or cause a racing heart rate. Ahead, a cardiologist explains whether your morning cup of coffee can impact your blood pressure.
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Bring My Blood Pressure Down Immediately?

High blood pressure is diagnosed when the force of your blood pressing against the artery wall is too high for an extended period of time. Some people have high blood pressure due to genetics, while others get hypertension (high blood pressure) as a side effect of another condition or medication.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Just a Small Amount of Protein Supplement Helps Control Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking a small serving of whey protein before meals has been shown to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugars. According to new research, which holds the potential for dietary management of type 2 diabetes, participants with the condition drank a pre-made shot before meals which contained a low dose of whey protein. They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy